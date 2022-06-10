Log in
    STGX   CA86280F1062

STRATEGX ELEMENTS CORP.

(STGX)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  11:15 2022-06-08 am EDT
0.3000 CAD    0.00%
Strategx Elements Corp. Invites Shareholders and Investment Community to visit them at Booth 2746 at PDAC 2022 in Toronto, June 13-15

06/10/2022 | 05:15pm EDT
Vancouver--(Newsfile Corp. - June 10, 2022) - Strategx Elements Corp. (CSE:STGX) invites you to visit them at Booth #2746 at The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC) at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) on Monday June 13 to Wednesday June 15, 2022.

About Strategx Elements Corp.

StrategX is a new Canadian-based exploration company on a mission to be a significant contributor in the natural resources sector and sustainable energy economy. The Company is currently focused on the discovery of cobalt and associated energy transition metals in northern Canada. The Company’s property portfolio is in two underexplored regions: Project 939 and EA South situated on the East Arm of the Great Slave Lake, Northwest Territories, and Project Mel, Nagvaak and Tasijuaq located on the Melville Peninsula, Nunavut.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 23,000 attendees in person in 2020, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry. From 2021 it is also offered as an online event.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention/registration.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Strategx Elements Corp.
Darren Bahrey
1855STRATGX
info@strategxcorp.com
https://www.strategxcorp.com/


© Newsfilecorp 2022
