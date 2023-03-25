Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Bourse de Toronto
  5. Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SUU   CA86308P1027

STRATHMORE PLUS URANIUM CORP.

(SUU)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  03:21:33 2023-03-24 pm EDT
0.4600 CAD   +5.75%
Correction From Source : Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media Amended
NE
03/24Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media
NE
02/22Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation Submits Permit to Drill on Agate ISR Project
CI
CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Strathmore Plus Uranium Engages Gold Standard Media Amended

03/25/2023 | 03:55pm EDT
Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 25, 2023) - Strathmore Plus Uranium Corporation (TSXV: SUU) (OTC Pink: SUUFF) ("Strathmore Plus" or "the Company") has engaged Gold Standard Media LLC and it's affiliates (Future Money Trends LLC, Wealth Research Group LLC & Portfolio Wealth Global LLC) to provide certain marketing services to the Company (the "Marketing Agreement"). The services include online marketing and advertising through Google Ads, social media, and emails. The Marketing Agreement has a four-month term, which commences on the later of March 24, 2023, and the approval of the TSXV, and an upfront payment of US$400,000 is payable to Gold Standard upon the approval of the TSXV.

Gold Standard is owned and operated by Kenneth Ameduri and is arm's length to the Company. None of the Company or its officers are involved, directly, with the creation of the materials distributed by Gold Standard. The Company will provide Gold Standard with publicly available source information for their disclosure and the company will be involved in reviewing the materials for accuracy prior to their dissemination.

About Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.

Strathmore has 3 uranium projects in Wyoming, including Beaver Rim, Agate, and Night Owl. The Night Owl property is a former producing mine that was in production in the early 1960s. The Agate and Beaver Rim properties contain uranium in Wyoming-type roll front deposits based on historical drilling data. Strathmore received an exploration permit for the Beaver Rim project in October and is now applying for both exploration and drilling permits for Night Owl and Agate.

Strathmore Plus Uranium Corp.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Telephone: 1 888 882 8177

Email: info@strathmoreplus.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
"Dev Randhawa"
Dev Randhawa, CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/159893


© Newsfilecorp 2023
