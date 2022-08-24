Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Strattec Security Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRT   US8631111007

STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION

(STRT)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58 2022-08-24 pm EDT
28.63 USD   -4.79%
04:58pSTRATTEC SECURITY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/11STRATTEC SECURITY : REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND - Form 8-K
PU
08/11STRATTEC SECURITY : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Strattec Security : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/24/2022 | 04:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Messina Richard P
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
STRATTEC SECURITY CORP [STRT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
VP Gl. Engineering& Purchasing /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION , 3333 WEST GOOD HOPE ROAD
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
MILWAUKEE WI 53209
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Messina Richard P
C/O STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
3333 WEST GOOD HOPE ROAD
MILWAUKEE, WI53209

VP Gl. Engineering& Purchasing
Signatures
/s/ Eric P. Hagemeier, via Power of Attorney 2022-08-24
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Shares of restricted stock which vest pro rata over a three year period on the anniversary of the date of grant (i.e., one-third vest on each of August 22, 2023, August 22, 2024, and August 22, 2025).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Strattec Security Corporation published this content on 24 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2022 20:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
04:58pSTRATTEC SECURITY : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
08/11STRATTEC SECURITY : REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FOURTH QUARTER AND - Form 8-K
PU
08/11STRATTEC SECURITY : Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/11Strattec Security Posts Lower Fiscal Q4 Earnings, Higher Revenue
MT
08/11Strattec Security Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended July 03,..
CI
08/11Earnings Flash (STRT) STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Posts Q4 Revenue $123.1M
MT
08/11STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION Reports Fiscal 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Operatin..
AQ
08/11Strattec Security Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended Jul..
CI
08/08STRATTEC SECURITY CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements a..
AQ
08/08Strattec Security Corporation Announces Retirement of Patrick J. Hansen, as Senior Vice..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 446 M - -
Net income 2022 9,82 M - -
Net cash 2022 6,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 119 M 119 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
EV / Sales 2023 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 3 752
Free-Float 50,1%
Chart STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Strattec Security Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 30,07 $
Average target price 48,00 $
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frank Joseph Krejci President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick J. Hansen Controller
Harold M. Stratton Non-Executive Chairman
Rolando J. Guillot Senior Vice President-Operations
David R. Zimmer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRATTEC SECURITY CORPORATION-18.77%119
CUMMINS INC.3.15%31 726
CUMMINS INDIA LIMITED26.49%4 168
DORMAN PRODUCTS, INC.-12.07%3 123
TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION-9.93%2 787
VITESCO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AG16.90%2 021