Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Stratus Properties Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRS   US8631672016

STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.

(STRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/20 04:00:01 pm EDT
41.90 USD   -0.40%
05:35pSTRATUS PROPERTIES : TO HOLD FIRST-QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL ON MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022 - Form 8-K
PU
05:06pSTRATUS PROPERTIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:32pStratus Properties Inc. to Hold First-Quarter 2022 Conference Call on Monday, May 16, 2022
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

STRATUS PROPERTIES : TO HOLD FIRST-QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL ON MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022 - Form 8-K

04/20/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
STRATUS PROPERTIES INC. TO HOLD FIRST-QUARTER 2022
CONFERENCE CALL ON MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022
---------------------------------------------------------
AUSTIN, TX, April 20, 2022 - Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens on Monday, May 16, 2022, and will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Investors wishing to participate in the conference call may dial:

Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-418-4843
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-6766

Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 5742743
Available Through: May 30, 2022

The complete earnings release and replay of the conference call will be available on Stratus' website, stratusproperties.com.

Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties, real estate leasing, and the operation of hotel and entertainment businesses located in the Austin, Texas area and other select, fast-growing markets in Texas.

____________________________

A copy of this release is available on Stratus' website, stratusproperties.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

Stratus Properties Inc. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 21:34:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.
05:35pSTRATUS PROPERTIES : TO HOLD FIRST-QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL ON MONDAY, MAY 16, 2022 - ..
PU
05:06pSTRATUS PROPERTIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
04:32pStratus Properties Inc. to Hold First-Quarter 2022 Conference Call on Monday, May 16, 2..
BU
03/31STRATUS PROPERTIES INC s 7. and 7A. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
03/31TRANSCRIPT : Stratus Properties Inc., 2021 Earnings Call, Mar 31, 2022
CI
03/31STRATUS PROPERTIES : REPORTS YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
03/31Stratus Properties Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2..
CI
03/31Stratus Properties Inc. Reports Year Ended December 31, 2021 Results
BU
03/31NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
03/28Stratus Properties, Ryman Hospitality Properties Extend Block 21 Sale Closing Date
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales
Net income
Net Debt
P/E ratio
Yield
Capitalization 348 M 348 M -
EV / Sales -1
EV / Sales 0
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.
Duration : Period :
Stratus Properties Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William H. Armstrong Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Erin Davis Pickens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James C. Leslie Independent Director
Michael Daniel Madden Lead Independent Director
Charles W. Porter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.15.04%348
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.44.37%37 194
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.74%35 215
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED15.40%34 418
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.11.52%34 410
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.35%32 579