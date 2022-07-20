Log in
    STRS   US8631672016

STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.

(STRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-20 pm EDT
30.77 USD   -2.99%
05:01pSTRATUS PROPERTIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pStratus Properties Inc. to Hold Second-Quarter 2022 Conference Call on Monday, August 15, 2022
BU
06/24STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.(NASDAQGS : STRS) added to Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
STRATUS PROPERTIES : TO HOLD SECOND-QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL ON MONDAY, AUGUST 15, 2022 - Form 8-K

07/20/2022 | 05:04pm EDT
STRATUS PROPERTIES INC. TO HOLD SECOND-QUARTER 2022
CONFERENCE CALL ON MONDAY, AUGUST 15, 2022
---------------------------------------------------------
AUSTIN, TX, July 20, 2022 - Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens on Monday, August 15, 2022, and will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Investors wishing to participate in the conference call may dial:

Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-418-4843
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-6766

Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 1725319
Available Through: August 29, 2022

The complete earnings release and replay of the conference call will be available on Stratus' website, stratusproperties.com.

Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, leasing and sale of multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties and commercial properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas.

____________________________

A copy of this release is available on Stratus' website, stratusproperties.com.

# # #

Disclaimer

Stratus Properties Inc. published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 21:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
