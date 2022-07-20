STRATUS PROPERTIES : TO HOLD SECOND-QUARTER 2022 CONFERENCE CALL ON MONDAY, AUGUST 15, 2022 - Form 8-K

STRATUS PROPERTIES INC. TO HOLD SECOND-QUARTER 2022

CONFERENCE CALL ON MONDAY, AUGUST 15, 2022

AUSTIN, TX, July 20, 2022 - Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today that it will release its second-quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens on Monday, August 15, 2022, and will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.





Investors wishing to participate in the conference call may dial:





Conference Call

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-418-4843

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-6766





Conference Call Replay

Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529

International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088

Access Code: 1725319

Available Through: August 29, 2022





The complete earnings release and replay of the conference call will be available on Stratus' website, stratusproperties.com.





Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, leasing and sale of multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties and commercial properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas.





A copy of this release is available on Stratus' website, stratusproperties.com.





