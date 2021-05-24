Stratus Properties Inc. : Urges Shareholders to Vote on the WHITE Proxy Card Before the June 4 Annual Meeting

Stratus Sends Letter to Shareholders Regarding Recommendation of Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS to Vote the WHITE Card

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) (“Stratus” or the “Company”) today issued a letter to shareholders in connection with its upcoming 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”), which is scheduled to be held on June 4, 2021.

In the letter, William (“Beau”) H. Armstrong III, the Company’s Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, shares the endorsement of a leading independent proxy advisory firm, Institutional Shareholder Services (“ISS”), for voting on the Company’s WHITE proxy card and reminds shareholders that the last chance to vote is approaching soon.

Commenting on the validating recommendation of ISS, Mr. Armstrong stated in the letter: “ISS recognized Stratus’ work towards refreshing its Board of Directors, including adding diverse directors with the appropriate expertise to help us enhance value for all our shareholders. ISS also supported Stratus’ evaluation of a potential conversion to a real estate investment trust.”

Stratus recommends its shareholders vote on the WHITE proxy card “FOR” both of Stratus’ highly qualified director nominees, Jim Leslie and Neville Rhone, Jr., and “FOR” all proposals.

Updates regarding the Annual Meeting can be found on Stratus’ website, stratusproperties.com, or the Company’s proxy page, YourStratus.com.

Shareholders as of the record date April 8, 2021 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Shareholders with questions should contact the Company’s proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, at (877) 456-3442 (Toll-Free) or (212) 750-5833.

About Stratus Properties Inc.

Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, and sale of commercial, and multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties, real estate leasing, and the operation of hotel and entertainment businesses located in the Austin, Texas area and other select, fast-growing markets in Texas.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements in which Stratus discusses factors it believes may affect its future performance. Forward-looking statements are all statements other than statements of historical fact. The words “anticipates,” “may,” “can,” “could,” “plans,” “believes,” “potential,” “possible,” “estimates,” “expects,” “projects,” “targets,” “intends,” “likely,” “will,” “should,” “to be” and any similar expressions are intended to identify those assertions as forward-looking statements. Stratus cautions readers that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and its actual results may differ materially from those anticipated, expected, projected or assumed in the forward- looking statements. Important factors that can cause Stratus’ actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, Stratus’ ability to continue to effectively develop and execute its strategy, the results of Stratus’ Board’s evaluation of a potential conversion of Stratus to a REIT, the uncertain and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and other factors described in more detail under the heading “Risk Factors” in Stratus’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Investors are cautioned that many of the assumptions upon which Stratus' forward-looking statements are based are likely to change after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Further, Stratus may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. Stratus cautions investors that it undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, notwithstanding any changes in its assumptions, business plans, actual experience, or other changes.

Important Information

Stratus has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement and associated WHITE proxy card in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the Company's 2021 Annual Meeting. Details concerning the nominees of the Company's Board of Directors for election at the 2021 Annual Meeting are included in the definitive proxy statement. BEFORE MAKING ANY VOTING DECISION, INVESTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH OR FURNISHED TO THE SEC, INCLUDING THE COMPANY'S DEFINITIVE PROXY STATEMENT AND ANY SUPPLEMENTS THERETO, AND ASSOCIATED WHITE PROXY CARD, BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. Investors and shareholders are able to obtain a copy of the definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents filed by the Company free of charge from the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company's shareholders are also able to obtain, without charge, a copy of the definitive proxy statement and other relevant filed documents by directing a request by mail to Stratus Properties Inc. at 212 Lavaca Street, Suite 300, Austin, TX 78701, or by calling the Company’s proxy solicitor, Innisfree M&A Incorporated, toll-free at (877) 456-3442.

A copy of this release is available on Stratus' website, stratusproperties.com.

