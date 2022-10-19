Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Stratus Properties Inc.
  News
  Summary
    STRS   US8631672016

STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.

(STRS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-19 pm EDT
24.30 USD   -0.74%
05:11pStratus Properties Inc. to Hold Third-Quarter 2022 Conference Call on Monday, November 14, 2022
BU
09/16STRATUS PROPERTIES INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/12Insider Sell: Stratus Properties
MT
Stratus Properties Inc. to Hold Third-Quarter 2022 Conference Call on Monday, November 14, 2022

10/19/2022 | 05:11pm EDT
Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ: STRS) announced today that it will release its third-quarter 2022 financial and operating results before the market opens on Monday, November 14, 2022, and will host a conference call at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on the same day.

Investors wishing to participate in the conference call may dial:
 
Conference Call
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-418-4843
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-902-6766
 
Conference Call Replay
Domestic Dial-In Number: 1-877-344-7529
International Dial-In Number: 1-412-317-0088
Access Code: 1633288
Available Through: November 28, 2022

The complete earnings release and replay of the conference call will be available on Stratus’ website, stratusproperties.com.

Stratus is a diversified real estate company engaged primarily in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, leasing and sale of multi-family and single-family residential real estate properties and commercial properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas.

____________________________

A copy of this release is available on Stratus’ website, stratusproperties.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,2 M - -
Net income 2021 57,4 M - -
Net Debt 2021 96,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,30x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 203 M 203 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,20x
EV / Sales 2021 14,1x
Nbr of Employees 58
Free-Float 74,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
William H. Armstrong President, Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Erin Davis Pickens Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James C. Leslie Independent Director
Michael Daniel Madden Lead Independent Director
Charles W. Porter Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRATUS PROPERTIES INC.-33.06%203
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-1.90%34 257
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-4.42%28 479
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.7.93%27 909
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.34%27 885
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.63%20 825