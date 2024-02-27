Feb 27 (Reuters) - Swiss dental implant maker Straumann on Tuesday forecast 2024 sales growth at a similar level to last year's, taking a cautious stance amidst prolonged economic uncertainty.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, expects its organic revenue to grow in a high single-digit percentage this year, while the margin on earnings before interest and taxes should be around 26% at constant currency rates.

Straumann reported 9.8% organic revenue growth to 2.4 billion Swiss francs ($2.7 billion) and an EBIT margin of 25.1% for 2023. ($1 = 0.8796 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Andrey Sychev and Marleen Kaesebier in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)