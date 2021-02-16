Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Swiss Exchange  >  Straumann Holding AG    STMN   CH0012280076

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG

(STMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/16 04:52:58 am
1133.25 CHF   +1.64%
02/15EUROPE : European shares hover near one-year highs; miners jump
RE
02/15European shares hover near one-year highs; miners jump
RE
02/15STRAUMANN : FY20 Profit Plummets to $104 Million on COVID-19 Impact
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

European shares hover near one-year highs; miners jump

02/16/2021 | 04:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Glencore jumps on reinstating dividend

* European mining index hits highest since July 2011

* All eyes on euro zone fourth-quarter GDP estimate

* European earnings outlook improves

Feb 16 (Reuters) - European shares hovered near one-year highs on Tuesday as investors bet a bumper U.S. stimulus package will power global economic growth this year, while Glencore led a rally among mining stocks after reinstating its dividend.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% after jumping 1.3% in the previous session to its highest level since February 2020.

A 3.8% rise in shares of Glencore helped the European mining index climb to a near 10-year high, while energy stocks were lifted by stronger oil prices.

The UK's FTSE 100 led gains among regional bourses, with financial stocks jumping on hopes that a swift roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines would lift the economy out of a deep pandemic-induced slump.

Germany's DAX, on the other hand, was flat ahead of data that is likely to show investor sentiment remained tepid in February.

"(The German ZEW economic sentiment) is expected to show lockdown fatigue, something prevalent in EU data of late with the euro zone well behind the curve on the vaccination front," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

"By contrast, UK markets should continue to outperform as the rapid vaccination pace has markets scrambling to reassess Britain's recovery outlook."

The benchmark STOXX 600 is on course to log its third monthly gain in four as investors pile into sectors such as mining, energy, banks and industrial goods, which underperformed the broader market last year following a coronavirus-driven crash in March.

Global equities have also remained in demand as U.S. President Joe Biden negotiates a $1.9 trillion stimulus package. In the euro zone, finance ministers agreed on Monday that supportive measures for the economy should stay in place as long as needed.

Investor focus later in the day will be on a flash reading of the euro zone's fourth-quarter GDP estimate, with economists in a Reuters poll expecting the economy to have contracted 5.1% year-on-year.

Meanwhile, a better-than-expected quarterly European earnings scorecard has raised expectations of a swifter business recovery this year.

Analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings for STOXX 600 companies to have dropped 18.2%, compared with an estimate of 26.8% on Jan. 1, according to Refinitiv data. Earnings are expected to rebound by 41% in the first quarter of 2021.

Miner BHP Group rose about 1% after posting its best first-half profit in seven years and declaring a record interim dividend, while Swiss dental implant maker Straumann jumped 2.9% on reporting higher quarterly organic revenue. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DAX -0.15% 14082.86 Delayed Quote.2.85%
GLENCORE PLC 2.60% 290.5 Delayed Quote.21.16%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.06% 419.49 Delayed Quote.3.75%
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG 1.66% 1132.5 Delayed Quote.8.10%
All news about STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
02/15EUROPE : European shares hover near one-year highs; miners jump
RE
02/15European shares hover near one-year highs; miners jump
RE
02/15STRAUMANN : FY20 Profit Plummets to $104 Million on COVID-19 Impact
MT
02/15Straumann Group finishes a challenging year with solid results returning to o..
TE
02/03EINLADUNG : Straumann Group Webcast – Jahresergebnisse 2020
PU
02/03INVITATION : Straumann Group 2020 full-year financial results webcast
TE
01/24STRAUMANN : Commerzbank Lifts Price Target on Straumann, Maintains Buy Recommend..
MT
01/05STRAUMANN : Bay Materials obtains patents to protect innovative clear-aligner ma..
PU
2020STRAUMANN : Gets Distribution Rights for Medit's Intraoral Scanners
MT
2020Straumann Group to distribute Medit intraoral scanners globally
TE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 424 M 1 600 M 1 600 M
Net income 2020 74,8 M 84,0 M 84,0 M
Net Debt 2020 158 M 178 M 178 M
P/E ratio 2020 238x
Yield 2020 0,43%
Capitalization 17 721 M 19 910 M 19 915 M
EV / Sales 2020 12,6x
EV / Sales 2021 10,6x
Nbr of Employees 7 273
Free-Float 64,9%
Chart STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Straumann Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 974,81 CHF
Last Close Price 1 115,00 CHF
Spread / Highest target 13,2%
Spread / Average Target -12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Guillaume Daniellot Chief Executive Officer
Peter Hackel Chief Financial Officer
Gilbert Achermann Chairman
Mark D. Johnson Head-Research, Development & Operations
Thomas Straumann Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG8.10%19 910
ABBOTT LABORATORIES17.12%219 709
MEDTRONIC PLC2.22%161 172
STRYKER CORPORATION1.27%93 354
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY2.44%74 476
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.14.07%48 066
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ