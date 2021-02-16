European shares hover near one-year highs; miners jump

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
* Glencore jumps on reinstating dividend
* European mining index hits highest since July 2011
* All eyes on euro zone fourth-quarter GDP estimate
* European earnings outlook improves
Feb 16 (Reuters) - European shares hovered near one-year
highs on Tuesday as investors bet a bumper U.S. stimulus package
will power global economic growth this year, while Glencore led
a rally among mining stocks after reinstating its dividend.
The pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.2% after
jumping 1.3% in the previous session to its highest level since
February 2020.
A 3.8% rise in shares of Glencore helped the
European mining index climb to a near 10-year high,
while energy stocks were lifted by stronger oil prices.
The UK's FTSE 100 led gains among regional bourses,
with financial stocks jumping on hopes that a swift roll-out of
COVID-19 vaccines would lift the economy out of a deep
pandemic-induced slump.
Germany's DAX, on the other hand, was flat ahead of
data that is likely to show investor sentiment remained tepid in
February.
"(The German ZEW economic sentiment) is expected to show
lockdown fatigue, something prevalent in EU data of late with
the euro zone well behind the curve on the vaccination front,"
said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.
"By contrast, UK markets should continue to outperform as
the rapid vaccination pace has markets scrambling to reassess
Britain's recovery outlook."
The benchmark STOXX 600 is on course to log its
third monthly gain in four as investors pile into sectors such
as mining, energy, banks and industrial goods, which
underperformed the broader market last year following a
coronavirus-driven crash in March.
Global equities have also remained in demand as U.S.
President Joe Biden negotiates a $1.9 trillion stimulus package.
In the euro zone, finance ministers agreed on Monday that
supportive measures for the economy should stay in place as long
as needed.
Investor focus later in the day will be on a flash reading
of the euro zone's fourth-quarter GDP estimate, with economists
in a Reuters poll expecting the economy to have contracted 5.1%
year-on-year.
Meanwhile, a better-than-expected quarterly European
earnings scorecard has raised expectations of a swifter business
recovery this year.
Analysts now expect fourth-quarter earnings for STOXX 600
companies to have dropped 18.2%, compared with an estimate of
26.8% on Jan. 1, according to Refinitiv data. Earnings are
expected to rebound by 41% in the first quarter of 2021.
Miner BHP Group rose about 1% after posting its
best first-half profit in seven years and declaring a record
interim dividend, while Swiss dental implant maker Straumann
jumped 2.9% on reporting higher quarterly organic
revenue.
(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru, Editing by
Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)