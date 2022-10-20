Advanced search
Invitation: Straumann Group 2022 third-quarter financial results webcast

10/20/2022 | 08:49am EDT
Straumann Holding AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
Invitation: Straumann Group 2022 third-quarter financial results webcast

20.10.2022 / 14:46 CET/CEST

Date: Wednesday, November 2nd, 2022

Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CET

 

 

Straumann will publish its 2022 third-quarter financial results on Wednesday,
November 2nd, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CET through the usual channels.

 

The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group’s Top Management will review the performance and answer participants’ questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be in English.

 

The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.

 

If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.

 

 

With kind regards

Straumann Group Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

 

 


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Straumann Holding AG
Peter Merian-Weg 12
4052 Basel
Switzerland
Phone: +41619651239
Fax: +41 61 965 11 06
E-mail: jana.erdmann@straumann.com
Internet: www.straumann-group.com
ISIN: CH1175448666
Valor: 914326
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1468075

 
End of News EQS News Service

1468075  20.10.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1468075&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
