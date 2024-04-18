Invitation: Straumann Group 2024 first-quarter sales report webcast

Straumann Holding AG
Date: Tuesday, 30 April, 2024
Time: 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. CEST
Straumann Group will publish its 2024 first-quarter sales report on Tuesday, 30 April, 2024, at approximately 7:00 a.m. CEST through the usual channels.
The live audio webcast is aimed at investors, financial analysts and journalists. The Group’s top management will review the performance and answer participants’ questions. The presentation and Q&A session will be held in English.
The webcast can be accessed via www.straumann-group.com/webcast and a recording will be available afterwards.
If you intend to ask a question during the Q&A, we kindly ask you to pre-register for the conference call through this link. We also recommend that you download the presentation file in advance using the direct link in the media release on www.straumann-group.com before joining the conference call.
