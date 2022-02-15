Log in
    STMN   CH0012280076

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG

(STMN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/14 11:30:10 am
1381 CHF   -1.39%
Straumann Ups Dividend as FY21 Profit Soars Amid Significant Growth Across All Regions
MT
Swiss Dental Products Maker Straumann Plans 10-For-1 Share Split
MT
STRAUMANN : 2021 Highlights
PU
Straumann : 2021 Appendix

02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
194

HIGHLIGHTS

INTRODUCTION

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

GOVERNANCE

COMPENSATION

FINANCIAL

APPENDIX

STRAUMANN GROUP

DEVELOPMENT

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

APPENDI

APPENDIX

GRI and SASB content index

Points to note

195

199

195

HIGHLIGHTS

INTRODUCTION

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

GOVERNANCE

COMPENSATION

FINANCIAL

APPENDIX

STRAUMANN GROUP

DEVELOPMENT

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

GRI AND SASB CONTENT INDEX

General Disclosures

Reference

Disclosure

Page no./Information

GRI 101:2016 FOUNDATION

GRI 102:2016 GENERAL DISCLOSURES

Organizational profile

102-1

Name of the organization

Straumann Holding AG

102-2

Activities, brands, products and services

11-13,23, 56

102-3

Location of headquarters

Basel, Switzerland

102-4

Location of operations

13

102-5

Ownership and legal form

91-92

102-6

Markets served

11, 14

102-7

Scale of the organization

2-4,56

102-8

Information on employees and other workers

58-61

102-9

Supply chain

69-70

102-10

Significant changes to the organization and its

91-92

supply chain

102-11

Precautionary Principle or approach

77-78,86-87

102-12

External initiatives

73-74

102-13

Membership of associations

11, 79

Strategy

102-14

Statement from senior decision-maker

7-10

Ethics and integrity

102-16

Values, principles, standards and norms of behavior

78-82

Governance

102-18

Governance structure

40, 97, 111

Reference

Disclosure

Page no./Information

Stakeholder engagement

102-40

List of stakeholder groups

41

102-41

Collective bargaining agreements

61

102-42

Identifying and selecting stakeholders

41-42

102-43

Approach to stakeholder engagement

41-42

102-44

Key topics and concerns raised

42

Reporting practice

102-45

Entities included in the consolidated financial

181-182,40

statements

102-46

Defining report content and topic boundaries

40, 42

102-47

List of material topics

42

102-48

Restatements of information

67

102-49

Changes in reporting

42-43

102-50

Reporting period

January 1 to

December 31, 2021

102-51

Date of most recent report

February 2021

102-52

Reporting cycle

Annual

102-53

Contact point for questions regarding the report

200

102-54

Claims of reporting in accordance with the

40

GRI Standards

102-55

GRI content index

195

102-56

External assurance

None

For the Materiality Disclosures Service, GRI Services reviewed that the GRI content index is clearly presented and the references for Disclosures 102-40 to 102-49 align with appropriate sections in the body of the report.

196

HIGHLIGHTS

INTRODUCTION

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

GOVERNANCE

COMPENSATION

FINANCIAL

APPENDIX

STRAUMANN GROUP

DEVELOPMENT

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

GRI and SASB Content Index

Management Approach and Topic Specific Standard Disclosures

Reference

SASB Code

Disclosure

Page no.

Omissions

200: ECONOMIC DISCLOSURES

GRI 201:2016 Economic Performance

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

77-79,86

201-1

Direct economic value generated and distributed

138-139

201-3

Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans

174-176

201-4

Financial assistance received from government

163-164

GRI 203:2016 Indirect Economic Impacts

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

71, 50-52

203-1

Infrastructure investments and services supported: Our main indirect economic impacts include the

50-52,58, 71-74

provision of jobs, our efforts to increase access to quality dental treatment internationally, our provision

of extensive educational and mentoring programs and our charitable engagement initiatives evaluated

by the Corporate Sponsoring Committee to make dental treatment affordable to those who are in need,

e.g. the underprivileged, orphan children or refugees

HC-MS-240a.1

Ratio of weighted average rate of net price increases (for all products) to the annual increase in the U.S.

50

Consumer Price Index

HC-MS-240a.2

Description of how price information for each product is disclosed to customers or to their agents

50, 80

GRI 205:2016 Anti-corruption

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

80

205-1

Operations assessed for risks related to corruption

80

205-2

Communication and training about anti-corruption policies and prodecures

80

205-3

Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken

79

HC-MS-510a.1

Total amount of monetary losses as a result of legal proceedings associated with bribery or corruption

79

HC-MS-510a.2

Description of code of ethics governing interactions with health care professionals

79

300: ENVIRONMENTAL DISCLOSURES

GRI 301:2016 Materials

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

40, 64, 68

301-1

Materials used by weight or volume

66-67

GRI 302:2016 Energy

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

40, 68

302-1

Energy consumption within the organization

66

302-3

Energy intensity

66

GRI 303:2018 Water and Effluents

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

40, 65, 68

303-1

Interactions with water as a shared resource

65

303-2

Management of water discharge-related impacts

65

303-3

Water withdrawal by source

67

197

HIGHLIGHTS

INTRODUCTION

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

GOVERNANCE

COMPENSATION

FINANCIAL

APPENDIX

STRAUMANN GROUP

DEVELOPMENT

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

GRI and SASB Content Index

Reference

SASB Code

Disclosure

Page no.

Omissions

GRI 305:2016 Emissions

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

40, 63-64,68

305-1

Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions

66

305-2

Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions

66

305-4

GHG emissions intensity

66

GRI 306:2020 Waste

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

41, 64, 68

306-3

Waste generated

67

GRI 308:2016 Supplier Environmental Assessment

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

69-70

308-1

New suppliers that were screened using environmental criteria

69-70

400: SOCIAL DISCLOSURES

GRI 401:2016 Employment

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

58, 60-61

401-1

New employee hires and employee turnover

58-59

GRI 403:2018 Occupational Health and Safety

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

61

403-1

Occupational health and safety management system

61

403-2

Hazard identification, risk assessment and incident investigation

61

403-3

Occupational health services

61

403-4

Worker participation, consultation and communication on occupational health and safety

61

403-5

Worker training on occupational health and safety

61

403-6

Promotion of worker health

61

403-7

Prevention and mitigation of occupational health and safety impacts directly linked by

61

business relationships

403-9

Work-related injuries

61

GRI 404:2016 Training and Education

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

58, 60

404-1

Average hours of training per year per employee

59

GRI 405:2016 Diversity and Equal Opportunity

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

60-61

405-1

Diversity of governance bodies and employees

60

GRI 406:2016 Non-discrimination

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

60, 81

406-1

Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken

60

198

HIGHLIGHTS

INTRODUCTION

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

GOVERNANCE

COMPENSATION

FINANCIAL

APPENDIX

STRAUMANN GROUP

DEVELOPMENT

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

GRI and SASB Content Index

Reference

SASB Code

Disclosure

Page no.

Omissions

GRI 414:2016 Supplier Social Assessment

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

70, 79

414-2

Negative social impacts in the supply chain and actions taken

79

GRI 416:2016 Customer Health and Safety

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

54, 83-84

416-2

Incidents of non-compliance concerning the health and safety impacts of products and services

54

HC-MS-250a.1

Number of recalls issued, total units recalled

54

HC-MS-250a.2

List of products listed in the FDA's MedWatch Safety Alerts for Human Medical Products database

54

HC-MS-250a.3

Number of fatalities related to products as reported in the FDA Manufacturer and User Facility Device

54

Experience

HC-MS-250a.4

Number of FDA enforcement actions taken in response to violations of current Good Manufacturing

54

Practices (cGMP), by type

GRI 417:2016 Marketing and Labeling

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

79-81

417-2

Incidents of non-compliance concerning products and service information and labeling

79-80

417-3

Incidents of non-compliance concerning marketing communications

79

HC-MS-270a.1

Total amount of monetary losses as a result of legal proceedings associated with false marketing claims

79

HC-MS-270a.2

Description of code of ethics governing promotion of off-label use of products

80

GRI 418:2016 Customer Privacy

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

82

418-1

Substantiated complaints concerning breaches of customer privacy and losses of customer data

82

GRI 419:2016 Socioeconomic Compliance

GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3

77-80;82-84

419-1

Non-compliance with laws and regulations in the social and economic area

79, 82

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Straumann Holding AG published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 026 M 2 188 M 2 188 M
Net income 2021 400 M 432 M 432 M
Net Debt 2021 35,7 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,5x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 21 967 M 23 721 M 23 721 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 8 169
Free-Float 64,8%
