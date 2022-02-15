Straumann : 2021 Appendix
GRI and SASB content index
Points to note
GRI AND SASB CONTENT INDEX
General Disclosures
Reference
Disclosure
Page no./Information
GRI 101:2016 FOUNDATION
GRI 102:2016 GENERAL DISCLOSURES
Organizational profile
102-1
Name of the organization
Straumann Holding AG
102-2
Activities, brands, products and services
11-13, 23, 56
102-3
Location of headquarters
Basel, Switzerland
102-4
Location of operations
13
102-5
Ownership and legal form
91-92
102-6
Markets served
11, 14
102-7
Scale of the organization
2-4, 56
102-8
Information on employees and other workers
58-61
102-9
Supply chain
69-70
102-10
Significant changes to the organization and its
91-92
supply chain
102-11
Precautionary Principle or approach
77-78, 86-87
102-12
External initiatives
73-74
102-13
Membership of associations
11, 79
Strategy
102-14
Statement from senior decision-maker
7-10
Ethics and integrity
102-16
Values, principles, standards and norms of behavior
78-82
Governance
102-18
Governance structure
40, 97, 111
Reference
Disclosure
Page no./Information
Stakeholder engagement
102-40
List of stakeholder groups
41
102-41
Collective bargaining agreements
61
102-42
Identifying and selecting stakeholders
41-42
102-43
Approach to stakeholder engagement
41-42
102-44
Key topics and concerns raised
42
Reporting practice
102-45
Entities included in the consolidated financial
181-182, 40
statements
102-46
Defining report content and topic boundaries
40, 42
102-47
List of material topics
42
102-48
Restatements of information
67
102-49
Changes in reporting
42-43
102-50
Reporting period
January 1 to
December 31, 2021
102-51
Date of most recent report
February 2021
102-52
Reporting cycle
Annual
102-53
Contact point for questions regarding the report
200
102-54
Claims of reporting in accordance with the
40
GRI Standards
102-55
GRI content index
195
102-56
External assurance
None
For the Materiality Disclosures Service, GRI Services reviewed that the GRI content index is clearly presented and the references for Disclosures 102-40 to 102-49 align with appropriate sections in the body of the report.
GRI and SASB Content Index
Management Approach and Topic Specific Standard Disclosures
Reference
SASB Code
Disclosure
Page no.
Omissions
200: ECONOMIC DISCLOSURES
GRI 201:2016 Economic Performance
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
77-79, 86
201-1
Direct economic value generated and distributed
138-139
201-3
Defined benefit plan obligations and other retirement plans
174-176
201-4
Financial assistance received from government
163-164
GRI 203:2016 Indirect Economic Impacts
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
71, 50-52
203-1
Infrastructure investments and services supported: Our main indirect economic impacts include the
50-52, 58, 71-74
provision of jobs, our efforts to increase access to quality dental treatment internationally, our provision
of extensive educational and mentoring programs and our charitable engagement initiatives evaluated
by the Corporate Sponsoring Committee to make dental treatment affordable to those who are in need,
e.g. the underprivileged, orphan children or refugees
HC-MS-240a.1
Ratio of weighted average rate of net price increases (for all products) to the annual increase in the U.S.
50
Consumer Price Index
HC-MS-240a.2
Description of how price information for each product is disclosed to customers or to their agents
50, 80
GRI 205:2016 Anti-corruption
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
80
205-1
Operations assessed for risks related to corruption
80
205-2
Communication and training about anti-corruption policies and prodecures
80
205-3
Confirmed incidents of corruption and actions taken
79
HC-MS-510a.1
Total amount of monetary losses as a result of legal proceedings associated with bribery or corruption
79
HC-MS-510a.2
Description of code of ethics governing interactions with health care professionals
79
300: ENVIRONMENTAL DISCLOSURES
GRI 301:2016 Materials
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
40, 64, 68
301-1
Materials used by weight or volume
66-67
GRI 302:2016 Energy
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
40, 68
302-1
Energy consumption within the organization
66
302-3
Energy intensity
66
GRI 303:2018 Water and Effluents
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
40, 65, 68
303-1
Interactions with water as a shared resource
65
303-2
Management of water discharge-related impacts
65
303-3
Water withdrawal by source
67
GRI and SASB Content Index
Reference
SASB Code
Disclosure
Page no.
Omissions
GRI 305:2016 Emissions
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
40, 63-64, 68
305-1
Direct (Scope 1) GHG emissions
66
305-2
Energy indirect (Scope 2) GHG emissions
66
305-4
GHG emissions intensity
66
GRI 306:2020 Waste
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
41, 64, 68
306-3
Waste generated
67
GRI 308:2016 Supplier Environmental Assessment
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
69-70
308-1
New suppliers that were screened using environmental criteria
69-70
400: SOCIAL DISCLOSURES
GRI 401:2016 Employment
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
58, 60-61
401-1
New employee hires and employee turnover
58-59
GRI 403:2018 Occupational Health and Safety
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
61
403-1
Occupational health and safety management system
61
403-2
Hazard identification, risk assessment and incident investigation
61
403-3
Occupational health services
61
403-4
Worker participation, consultation and communication on occupational health and safety
61
403-5
Worker training on occupational health and safety
61
403-6
Promotion of worker health
61
403-7
Prevention and mitigation of occupational health and safety impacts directly linked by
61
business relationships
403-9
Work-related injuries
61
GRI 404:2016 Training and Education
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
58, 60
404-1
Average hours of training per year per employee
59
GRI 405:2016 Diversity and Equal Opportunity
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
60-61
405-1
Diversity of governance bodies and employees
60
GRI 406:2016 Non-discrimination
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
60, 81
406-1
Incidents of discrimination and corrective actions taken
60
GRI and SASB Content Index
Reference
SASB Code
Disclosure
Page no.
Omissions
GRI 414:2016 Supplier Social Assessment
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
70, 79
414-2
Negative social impacts in the supply chain and actions taken
79
GRI 416:2016 Customer Health and Safety
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
54, 83-84
416-2
Incidents of non-compliance concerning the health and safety impacts of products and services
54
HC-MS-250a.1
Number of recalls issued, total units recalled
54
HC-MS-250a.2
List of products listed in the FDA's MedWatch Safety Alerts for Human Medical Products database
54
HC-MS-250a.3
Number of fatalities related to products as reported in the FDA Manufacturer and User Facility Device
54
Experience
HC-MS-250a.4
Number of FDA enforcement actions taken in response to violations of current Good Manufacturing
54
Practices (cGMP), by type
GRI 417:2016 Marketing and Labeling
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
79-81
417-2
Incidents of non-compliance concerning products and service information and labeling
79-80
417-3
Incidents of non-compliance concerning marketing communications
79
HC-MS-270a.1
Total amount of monetary losses as a result of legal proceedings associated with false marketing claims
79
HC-MS-270a.2
Description of code of ethics governing promotion of off-label use of products
80
GRI 418:2016 Customer Privacy
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
82
418-1
Substantiated complaints concerning breaches of customer privacy and losses of customer data
82
GRI 419:2016 Socioeconomic Compliance
GRI 103:2016 Management Approach 103-1/103-2/103-3
77-80; 82-84
419-1
Non-compliance with laws and regulations in the social and economic area
79, 82
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.