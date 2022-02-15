Straumann : 2021 Business Development

it severely impacted the business. In 2021, dental practices operated with strong patient flows, particularly as some remaining restrictions left consumers with more disposable income to spend on specialty dental treatments.

Overall, in 2021, we gained market share by growing the customer base, winning new customers and expanding geographically, reinforcing the Group's position as a leader in the industry. In implantology, for example, we estimate an increase in our market share from 27% to approximately 29%.

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE

In implantology, both the premium and value segments achieved strong full-year organic growth, as did our digital and orthodontics businesses. The latter reported the highest level of growth. All businesses successfully navigated the COVID-19 challenges of 2021, even turning them to their advantage. For example, our sales force, having to use remote tools to make contact with clinicians, expanded our customer base by a double digit percentage. New premium implant brands TLX and BLX grew strongly through the year, as did challenger brands Neodent, Anthogyr and