Straumann : 2021 Business Development

Medentika. Our orthodontic business grew rapidly, with a strong contribution from DrSmile, which is now
Key performance figures
The Group delivered revenue of more than CHF 2 billion, with very strong results in every geography and business area. This momentum was clearly demonstrated by strong organic growth in every quarter. Annual organic revenue growth came to 41.7%, a strong result, which was only slightly impacted by currency headwinds. Our performance benefited to a certain extent from the comparison to 2020, when COVID-19 and measures around
present in 10 countries.
OPERATIONS AND FINANCES
To facilitate a like-for-like comparison, the Group presents 'core' results in addition to the results reported under IFRS. In 2021, the following effects (after tax) were defined as non-core items:
• Regular amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets amounting to CHF 8 million
Revenue (CHF m)
Gross profit margin (%)
EBITDA margin (%)
EBIT margin (%)
Net profit margin (%)
2021
Core 1
2 022
76.2
32.3
27.4
22.6
2020
Core 1
1 426
72.8
29.5
23.4
18.3
it severely impacted the business. In 2021, dental practices operated with strong patient flows, particularly as some remaining restrictions left consumers with more disposable income to spend on specialty dental treatments.
Overall, in 2021, we gained market share by growing the customer base, winning new customers and expanding geographically, reinforcing the Group's position as a leader in the industry. In implantology, for example, we estimate an increase in our market share from 27% to approximately 29%.
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
In implantology, both the premium and value segments achieved strong full-year organic growth, as did our digital and orthodontics businesses. The latter reported the highest level of growth. All businesses successfully navigated the COVID-19 challenges of 2021, even turning them to their advantage. For example, our sales force, having to use remote tools to make contact with clinicians, expanded our customer base by a double digit percentage. New premium implant brands TLX and BLX grew strongly through the year, as did challenger brands Neodent, Anthogyr and
• An earn-out liability increase of CHF 49 million payable to the sellers of DrSmile
A reconciliation table and detailed information are provided on p. 134ff.of the Group's annual report.
HIGH DEMAND LIFTS CORE GROSS PROFIT ABOVE 76% A strong volume expansion in all businesses allowed core gross profit to increase by CHF 502 million to above CHF 1.5 billion. High utilization rates in our production facility combined with continued efficiency improvements resulted in a core gross profit margin of 76% which is an increase of 340 base points versus the prior year.
CORE EBIT MARGIN ABOVE 27%
Operational gearing combined with a still-favorable impact from the pandemic on promotion and travel cost, led to a Core EBIT increase of CHF 220 million to CHF 553.3 million. This represents an EBIT margin of 27.4% (400 base points higher).
Due to the Group's growth and geographic expansion, core distribution expenses, which comprise salesforce salaries, commissions and logistics costs, rose
1 To facilitate a like-for-like comparison, the Group presents 'core' results in addition to the results reported under IFRS - see 'Operations and Finances' section in the text to the left
Organic revenue growth
in %
50
42%
40
30
20
10
0
-10
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
CHF 94 million to CHF 377 million. Despite these important investments, distribution costs decreased by over 100 base points relative to sales, contributing to the operating-profit-margin improvement.
Core administrative expenses, which include research and development (R&D) as well as marketing, sales and general overhead costs, increased by CHF 175 million to CHF 616 million. This was mainly due to new product launches, brand rollouts and the integration of acquisitions. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses decreased by approximately 40 base points.
CORE NET PROFIT MARGIN REACHES 23%
Net financial expenses amounted to CHF 22 million, reflecting interest on lease liabilities, interest payments and currency hedging losses. Results of associates increased by CHF 8 million, which was mainly driven by a higher valuation following a capital increase of Dental Monitoring. After income taxes of CHF 81 million, net profit increased 75% to
CHF 456 million, resulting in a margin of 23%. Basic core earnings per share increased 76% to CHF 28.45.
FREE CASH FLOW REACHES CHF 441 MILLION Cash flow from operations amounted to CHF 560 million. An increase in inventory and receivables was offset by higher payables and resulted in a net working capital decrease of CHF 17 million.
In consolidated reporting currency terms, days of sales outstanding remained at 48. This was close to the prior year level, while days of supplies increased slightly by 6 to 166.
Between the Group's production expansion, acquisition initiatives and strategic digital transformation activities, total cash outflow for investment activities amounted to CHF 175 million, 21% higher than in 2020.
The cash position on 31 December 2021 was strong at CHF 880 million which exceeds our interest-bearing liabilities by CHF 376 million (2020: CHF 116 million). The Group's balance sheet amounted to CHF 3.0 billion versus CHF 2.5 billion at the end of 2020.
INCREASED DIVIDEND PROPOSED
Based on the results in 2021, the Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 6.75 per share, subject to shareholder approval and payable on 11 April 2022. The Board intends to continue increasing the dividend in the future, subject to further good business performance.
SUMMARY OF MAIN INVESTMENTS
INVESTMENTS IN ESTHETIC DENTISTRY
In early 2021, we established a direct market presence in Jordan by taking over the distribution business of our former local partner and creating a Straumann Group subsidiary. In July 2021, we acquired Smilink, one of the fastest-growing providers of orthodontic solutions in Brazil. Similar to DrSmile, Smilink combines direct-to-consumer marketing expertise with doctor- led treatment and complements Straumann's existing clear aligner business. In August 2021, we acquired Medical Technologies 21 LLC, a well-established distributor of dental implant systems in Russia, strengthening our local subsidiary. These investments collectively amounted to CHF 5 million and further payments are expected to follow in the coming years.
INVESTMENTS IN TECHNOLOGY PARTNERS
In the second half of 2021, we invested in the Swiss business mininavident. We partnered with this company to further develop its technology with the aim of providing a best-in-class platform for guided surgery. The investment to obtain a 39% minority stake amounted to CHF 5 million.
INVESTMENTS IN INFRASTRUCTURE
In 2021, we invested CHF 72 million in purchases of land, buildings and machinery, mainly to increase production capacity in Switzerland (Villeret), Brazil (Curitiba) and the US (Mansfield CAD/CAM plant construction and Andover plant expansion). Together with investments in IT hard and software and
in other fixed assets, capital expenditures reached CHF 121 million.
OTHER INVESTMENTS
Information on investments in distribution (including selling activities, research and development) as well as tangible and intangible assets, are presented in the financial report. Investments in people are covered in the sections on Employees and Compensation
(see p. 173 ff.).
Cash flow and investments
in CHF million
600
560.3
500
400
300
200
46.9
100
121.0
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Operating cash ow
Capital expenditure
Acquisitions and participations
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE - REGIONS
All regions grew by almost 40% in 2021 with Latin America exceeding 50% growth. To a certain extent the high growth rates are lifted by comparisons with 2020, which was heavily impacted by the pandemic. Performance across regions was very strong and it was enhanced by our ability to adapt to the changing environment, paired with our innovative solutions. Dental practices operated with healthy patient flows and pandemic-related restrictions, which
were still limiting spending alternatives such as travel to a certain extent, left some consumers with more disposable income to spend on specialty dental treatments.
Regional sales performance by quarter
in CHF million
250
200
150
100
50
0
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
EMEA
NAM
APAC
LATAM
Regional sales performance by quarter in CHF million
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Total 2021
Total 2020
Europe, Middle East & Africa
214.3
229.3
204.2
244.1
891.9
614.9
Change in CHF %
+32.1
+117.1
+37.8
+22.7
+45.1
−8.3
Change (organic) in %
+27.0
+101.3
+32.1
+25.8
+41.3
−6.6
North America
138.0
152.3
149.1
151.3
590.8
432.0
Change in CHF %
+19.4
+125.1
+26.2
+15.9
+36.7
−10.3
Change (organic) in %
+27.0
+135.5
+27.2
+15.1
+40.0
−5.2
Asia Pacific
92.3
102.8
105.0
108.8
408.8
288.6
Change in CHF %
+72.4
+63.2
+31.4
+18.1
+41.7
−5.2
Change (organic) in %
+74.4
+62.8
+28.5
+17.0
+40.6
−0.5
Latin America
25.2
31.3
38.0
35.9
130.4
90.3
Change in CHF %
-3.1
+174.4
+57.5
+24.8
+44.4
−35.4
Change (organic) in %
+23.8
+163.6
+62.5
+30.3
+56.8
−15
TOTAL
469.8
515.7
496.3
540.1
2 021.9
1 425.9
Change in CHF %
+31.5
+108.2
+34.0
+19.9
+41.8
−10.7
Change (local currencies) in %
+37.0
+108.8
+34.1
+21.1
+43.8
−3.9
Change (organic) in %
+34.0
+103.3
+31.6
+21.1
+41.7
−5.6
EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA (EMEA)
EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN LARGEST REGION
The EMEA region remains the largest revenue contributor to overall Group performance, with exceptional growth across all business segments in 2021. Although the comparison to 2020 had a significant impact on the growth rate during the first half of the year, the region still performed at a very high level. New developments in our immediacy portfolio helped to expand the business, including the launch of the TLX implant, our efforts in digital solutions and the introduction of our value challenger brand Neodent in Europe. Both premium and value implants, including the challenger brand Medentika, were drivers for growth.
Orthodontics grew very quickly and solidly across the region in 2021, benefiting from both increased demand and a local manufacturing site in Markkleeberg that speeds up turnaround times in aligner production. In 2021, we launched our ClearQuartz material in Europe, further strengthening our value proposition for clear aligners. Launches in new countries are under way and will support our growth in the coming years. In addition, our DrSmile brand, which combines doctor-led treatment with direct-to-consumer marketing expertise, made tremendous progress with a significant sales contribution. It also expanded geographically and is now present in 10 countries in Europe.
Overall, Germany, France and Spain led our performance in EMEA. Our new subsidiaries in Romania and Jordan, established in late 2020 and 2021 respectively, both had a very strong start. In addition, Eastern European countries like Poland, Ukraine, Croatia and the Baltic states Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia also contributed strong growth.
Russia was another strong growth market in 2021, with great potential in 2022 following a successful acquisition and several product launches. Straumann's BLX implant performed strongly, while the Medit and 3Shape intraoral scanners were launched in the fourth quarter and the registration of our digital solution Virtuo Vivo was submitted. In August 2021, the Group acquired Medical Technologies 21 LLC, a well- established national distributor of dental implant systems. This acquisition strengthened the local subsidiary, increasing proximity to existing customers and creating opportunities to convert new customers from competitor systems to Straumann Group brands. All of our distributor markets contributed strongly to overall regional growth. Uzbekistan, Georgia and Moldova were added as additional countries in 2021, further expanding access to our solutions for patients.
One of the most important events in the region was the virtual ITI World Symposium, which took place in September 2021. While COVID-19 still limited in-person events, the Symposium in Russia and ITI Congress in Turkey both attracted hundreds of participants. These educational events are crucial to ensure knowledge sharing and the expansion of treatment options.
EMEA contribution to Group
44
% of Group revenue
Change organic
+41.3%
Change in CHF
+45.1%
Revenue in CHF
892m
Largest regional markets
Germany
France
Spain
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Straumann Holding AG published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:14 UTC.