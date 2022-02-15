Straumann : 2021 Compensation Report 02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST Send by mail :

117 HIGHLIGHTS INTRODUCTION BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE COMPENSATION FINANCIAL APPENDIX STRAUMANN GROUP DEVELOPMENT 2021 ANNUAL REPORT COMPEN COMPENSATION Letter from the Chairman of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee Compensation governance and regulation Compensation principles Group compensation framework 118 120 121 123 2021 Executive Management Board and Board of Directors Compensation Approval of compensation Report of the statutory auditor on the remuneration report 128 131 132 118 HIGHLIGHTS INTRODUCTION BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE COMPENSATION FINANCIAL APPENDIX STRAUMANN GROUP DEVELOPMENT 2021 ANNUAL REPORT LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE HUMAN RESOURCES & COMPENSATION COMMITTEE (HRCC) DEAR READER, As Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, I am pleased to present the Compensation Report for 2021. In 2021, the Group continued its strong growth with impressive results in all organizational units and set clear goals for a sustainable future. This success in the face of the COVID-19 business environment reinforces the confidence we have in our agility and our high- performance culture. As the waves of COVID-19 impact our customers in unpredictable and uncertain ways, we continue to keep our customer focus at the core of everything we do - from our business strategies to enabling agile processes. Through the leadership of the Executive Management Board and the high- performance culture embedded within the Group, we continue to quickly and effectively pivot to new tactics to manage shifting customer and patient needs and to delivering new solutions and products that our customers and patients have come to rely on from the Straumann Group. This agility is more important than ever before and is a clear pillar to our success this past year and our growth and success in the future. For our people, the pandemic has become part of our daily lives in the work that they do, where they do it and how it is accomplished. We have now implemented flexible working principles globally, in order to enable our staff to continue the benefit of home offices, while also maintaining a reinvigorated office culture. These principles have been adapted and adopted into local policies and practices as appropriate. We firmly believe this change will continue to help us attract and retain talent from around the world. During 2021, we took the opportunity to review all employee benefits in our major markets and will extend this exercise in 2022 to all organizational units. The review covered key benefit programs, for example, pensions and insurance coverage, parental leaves, employee assistance programs or other local plans. The results of this analysis are being considered as part of our ongoing dialogue of our Total Rewards offering, to ensure our employees are provided with fair and competitive rewards across the Group and that we are updating and upgrading with the goal of remaining an attractive employer. We also continue to focus on the topic of diversity, inclusion, belonging and equality, continually raising the bar to ensure the topic is at the forefront of all people practices. Further details on these can be found in the Empowering people section of the Sustainability report (see on p. 57). In the second half of 2021, we conducted the Equal Pay Analysis for our Switzerland-based entities in alignment with the requirements set out in Art. 13d of the Gender Equality Act (GEA) and Art. 7 of the Ordinance on the Examination of the Equal Pay Analysis. The analysis covered our relevant Swiss entities and complied with the GEA guidelines as it was validated by an independent audit on the analysis methodology and results. The results of the analysis showed no statistically significant effect of gender on pay in our Switzerland-based entities overall, which we believe reflects our culture and practices of fair and equal treatment of our employees. We will continue to expand the review of pay equity through the Group. We also took the opportunity to review the relevance of our performance metrics and targets for our incentive plans in the context of our strategic goals and in the wake of the pandemic. This review, conducted at the end of 2021, reassured us that our compensation model is attractive and it will remain stable in 2022. Lastly, in response to feedback received by our stakeholders, the payout made for the 2021 short-term incentive (STI) payment to the Executive Management Board (and all eligible Group employees) will be based on the financial achievement of the Group and organizational financial targets. The Board's decision to approve an extraordinary and discretionary STI payment for 2020 to every eligible person employed in the Group, proved to be a highly motivational, inspirational and important catalyst that maintained the rebound momentum of 2020 into 2021. This is evident in many of our performance metrics such as revenue growth and overall value creation, where the Group's agility and the strength of our high- performance culture. Additionally, our financial performance during 2021 enabled us to grow in many aspects and with that significantly from 7 340 to 9 054 employees (see p. 58). 119 HIGHLIGHTS INTRODUCTION BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE COMPENSATION DEVELOPMENT FINANCIAL APPENDIX STRAUMANN GROUP 2021 ANNUAL REPORT LOOKING AHEAD In 2021, our leadership announced the strategic direction for the future and continued extensive work to evolve the foundation of our culture and journey as an organization. We sharpened our purpose and vision and clearly redefined our mission and beliefs, as they guide our day-to-day decisions and actions for the future (see p. 12, 15). This will support growth and help to capture new opportunities and continue our success inside and outside of the traditional dental implant industry. We believe company culture is at the heart of a successful organization and defines how we do business. Our beliefs shape our behaviors, behavior drives culture and culture drives results, helping us to deliver on our promise to impact more smiles every year. We will capitalize on our internal expertise by connecting talent with opportunities and deploying people to growth areas. Sustainable growth and expansion requires connecting people to new opportunities, which helps build succession pipelines and positions our talent to learn new skills, all while being supported by our global mobility and career mobility initiatives to be launched in 2022. With these initiatives, we will have tools in place to develop our people for the future, while managing a consistent focus on our customers, even when placed in new positions and geographies. In this context we will revisit our talent management strategy and our compensation philosophy and practices during 2022 to ensure they are meaningful and competitive within these expanded markets and talent arenas. We will involve key stakeholders throughout the journey to ensure directional alignment and robust decision making. I would like to thank every member of our global team for their commitment and achievements. I would also like to express my gratitude to the EMB and everyone in the Group for their continued efforts, as well as to the Board of Directors and to our shareholders, for their confidence and trust in the HRCC. Beat Lüthi Chairman of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee 120 HIGHLIGHTS INTRODUCTION BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE COMPENSATION FINANCIAL APPENDIX STRAUMANN GROUP DEVELOPMENT 2021 ANNUAL REPORT COMPENSATION GOVERNANCE AND REGULATIONS HUMAN RESOURCES & COMPENSATION COMMITTEE (HRCC) The Board of Directors nominates the members of the HRCC for election by the Annual General Meeting (AGM). The Committee is entrusted with the design of the fee structure for the Board of Directors and the total rewards for the Executive Management Board (EMB), in addition to the review of the total rewards framework for all employees. The Committee reports and reviews its views on the rewards and compensation of the EMB to the Board of Directors at least once a year and proposes changes when necessary. Compensation Recommendations & decisions Recipient Compensation recommended by Compensation decided by Chairman of the Board Human Resources & Compensation Committee/Board of Directors AGM Board Members CEO Chairman of the Board/HRCC/Board of Directors Executive Management CEO/HRCC/Board of Directors Senior Management EMB CEO Management and staff Line Management EMB Further information on the HRCC can be found on p. 101of the Corporate Governance section. The HRCC met 5 times in 2021 and all its members were present. Constantly seeking a broader view, the Committee includes non-monetary components in its review and in these meetings and other dialogue throughout the year. For instance, diversity inclusion and belonging initiatives, equity pay reviews, talent programs, the cultural journey and leadership programs, as well as other activities that contribute to people development and other factors that lead to job enrichment are on the agenda as recurring topics. Attention was increasingly given to widened sustainability topics in 2021 as we considered the sustainability framework and targets in compensation decisions. For example the results of the equal pay analysis in Switzerland, as set out in Art. 13d of the Gender Equality Act (GEA) and Art. 7 of the Ordinance on the Examination of the Equal Pay was reviewed and approved by the HRCC. Through these efforts we especially look to maintain and build on our commitment to these initiatives. This multifaceted review approach provides a holistic basis for the Committee's directional input related to people topics. The Chairman of the Board of Directors and the CEO participated in all the meetings as guests except during discussions concerning the evaluation and determination of their own compensation. REGULATIONS The Group's compensation schemes for its executives and directors as well as its Articles of Association (AoA) fully reflect the Swiss Ordinance against Excessive Compensation (OaEC). The AoA do not allow for loans, advances, or credits to any current or former members of the EMB, the Board of Directors, or related parties. In addition, notice periods for the EMB are restricted to a maximum of 12 months. The compensation schemes and AoA are available to the public here. AGREEMENTS WITH THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT BOARD Agreements are concluded with members of the Board of Directors regarding the total reward for their mandate (members are elected for a term of one year) and with members of the EMB regarding their employment. Non-competeclauses are permissible and compensation may be paid as indemnity where it is determined necessary. In such cases, the compensation must not exceed the last annual total compensation paid to the individual and may not be paid for more than one year, as referenced in the AoA. TERMINATION PROVISIONS Variable compensation components are subject to forfeiture clauses that allow for partial or total forfeiture if the individual leaves the Group before the vesting date, subject to the Board of Directors' assessment of the reasons for departure. Further, the agreements with the members of the Board of Directors as well as the EMB do not contain­ any 121 HIGHLIGHTS INTRODUCTION BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY GOVERNANCE COMPENSATION FINANCIAL APPENDIX STRAUMANN GROUP DEVELOPMENT 2021 ANNUAL REPORT severance provisions from which a benefit could be obtained in the event of a change of control­ . The AoA do not contain provisions for ­opting out or opting up. Upon a change of control event, unvested equity-based long- COMPENSATION PRINCIPLES term variable compensation awards vest with the number of the awards being adjusted on a pro-rata basis and the value per award being determined by the Board of Directors. These procedures apply to all recipients of long-term variable compensation awards irrespective of whether they belong to the EMB or not. The compensation principles outlined below are valid for everyone working for wholly owned Straumann Group companies. ETHICAL, FAIR STANDARDS The Group seeks to be in full compliance with international labor standards and, as an equal opportunity employer, is committed to treating all its employees fairly and equally. Compensation and access to rewards programs are prohibited from being discriminatory under local regulations. Local minimum wage regulations have no bearing on the remuneration policy, as the compensation clearly surpasses them. The Group's commitment to these standards is reflected in its use of benchmark data for periodic reviews to ensure compliance and, most importantly, internal fairness. It is further anchored in the Group's culture of equity and inclusion, under which the aim is to foster an environment of mutual respect, transparency and recognition. Collective bargaining agreements and freedom of association may exist throughout the Group in compliance with laws and regulations. VALUE CREATION DRIVES TOTAL REWARDS The Group's view is that success depends largely on value creation for all stakeholders by its employees, which should be recognized and rewarded. A modern compensation system and access to competitive rewards are an important instrument for attracting, retaining, motivating and developing talented people. Therefore, we conduct regular benchmarking to ensure internal and external fairness, incentivize sustainable growth and provide benefits that recognize diverse lifestyles and interests. Furthermore, our principles are founded on the belief that empowered and engaged employees help drive positive performance and ensure the resilience of our organization. Having an engaging culture energizes our colleagues, helps us attract new talent, increases commitment to purpose and helps us create our future. By giving our employees fulfilling work in a supportive environment that maximizes their well- being, we provide our team with the opportunity to fully explore their potential. This is also reflected in our clearly outlined commitment to the broader societal agenda through the lens of the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The UN SDGs are designed to be a 'blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all'. This commitment contributes to the following UN SDGs: 5 - Gender Equality and 8 - Decent Work and Economic Growth. COMPREHENSIVE BENCHMARKING We seek to attract and retain top talent from various industries. Our compensation benchmarking approach considers functional as well as various contextual factors such as growth and future aspirations, business complexity, global footprint and market positioning, using a size adjusted approach. 