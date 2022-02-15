Straumann : 2021 Corporate Governance Report

Information and control instruments vis-à-vis the executive management
Executive Management Board
Shareholders' participation rights
Changes of control and defense measures
External auditors
Information policy
LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN
DEAR READER,
We are committed to transparency and sound corporate governance. As Chairman of Straumann Group, one of my overriding responsibilities is to ensure that we continue to operate to the highest standards of corporate governance for the benefit of our shareholders and other stakeholders. This report provides an overview on our efforts to achieve that.
Board succession is planned with institutional and anchor shareholders
members with industry experience and familiarity with stakeholder engagement is an important ingredient in our success. Being a predictable operator and reliable business partner is key. As such, having Thomas Straumann on the Board
as our largest shareholder among other former executives is instrumental.
At the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) in April 2022, our long-term Board Member Dr Sebastian Burckhardt has decided not to stand for election.
The Board proposes Nadia Tarolli Schmidt for election. She will be a non-executive and independent Board member (see p. 102).
targets set and a roadmap laid out (see p. 39 ff.). We consider these steps essential to contribute to efforts led by the United Nations and moreover, we see our sustainability framework as advantageous for
our business.
OUTLOOK
We have a clear purpose, a coherent strategy and a long-term view. Our approach to governance, the dedication and engagement of our board members and above all, the devotion and hard work of all our employees, ensures that the interests of our stakeholders are taken seriously.
in mind.
STEWARDSHIP AND INDEPENDENCE
The Board takes its stewardship on behalf of its shareholders very seriously and strongly believes that Board independence is important. It is also important in our view to ensure continuity, securing deep industry and company insights for effective Board work. We also want to maintain an entrepreneurial mindset and retain high-performing Board members with a strong track record.
We understand that not everyone applies the same criteria when it comes to defining the level of independence of individual Board members. For us tenure as a means of determining independence does not make sense, at least not in isolation (see independence statement). We aim for a healthy average tenure by having a mix of long-term and newer Board members. We believe that having Board
comprehensive sustainability framework was built and targets set.
Looking beyond 2022, we are committed to further enhance board independence in the years to come. This will be done with institutional shareholder and anchor shareholder expectations in mind.
ACCELERATING SUSTAINABILITY EFFORTS
In 2021, our attention to the growing importance of our environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments has been underpinned by forming the sustainability accelerator initiative at Board level which will also continue in 2022. Our sustainability framework was built in consultation with internal and external stakeholders. Commitments were defined,
We have a clear purpose, a coherent strategy and a long-term view.
I thank you for the confidence you have placed in our company and the Board.
Sincerely,
Gilbert Achermann
Chairman of the Board of Directors
PRINCIPLES
GROUP STRUCTURE AND SHAREHOLDERS
The principles and rules of the Straumann Group's corporate governance are laid down in the Articles of Association, the Organizational Regulationsincluding the charters of the Board Committees, the Code of Conductand various internal policies, e.g. on quality, IT, internal information, suppliers and employee regulations. They are the basis of the Group's corporate governance disclosures, which comply with the Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance published by the SIX Swiss Exchange, where Straumann's shares have been traded since the company's initial public offering in 1998.
Name
Straumann Holding AG
Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4052 Basel,
Domicile
Switzerland
Listed on
SIX Swiss Exchange
Valor number
1228 007
ISIN
CH 0012 280 076
Ticker symbol
STMN
LEI number
50670046ML5FIM60Z37
Market
CHF 30.8bn
capitalization
The Straumann Group is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland. Its products and services are sold in more than 100 countries through its various distribution subsidiaries and through third-party distributors (see worldwide locations, p. 13). The subsidiary management is responsible for managing the local daily business. As laid down in the Organizational Regulations, the respective Regional Sales Head, the Chief Financial Officer and the Chief Legal Officer are usually members of the supervisory body of the subsidiaries. Details of the Group's business segments can be found in Note 3.1 of the Audited Consolidated Financial Statements on p. 153 ff.
LISTED COMPANIES
Straumann Holding AG, the ultimate parent company of the Group, is listed in the main segment of the Swiss stock exchange. No other company of the Group is listed on a stock exchange.
NON-LISTED GROUP COMPANIES
The Group has partnered with and invested in a number of companies to support its mission to be the
most customer focused and innovative oral care company in the world, targeting unexploited growth markets and segments. A list of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures of the Straumann Group as of 31 December 2021 can be found in Note 9.5 of the audited Consolidated financial statements
on p. 181 ff.
SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDERS
The major shareholders on 31 December 2021 are listed in the table on the following page, which is based on shareholdings recorded in the share register and notifications on the SIX Swiss Exchange online reporting platform. In 2021, the Group reported no transactions according to Art. 20 of the Federal Act on Stock Exchanges and Securities Trading (Stock Exchange Act, SESTA).
CROSS-SHAREHOLDINGS
The Group does not have and has not entered into any cross-shareholdings with other companies relating to equity or voting rights.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
A total of 14 545 conditional shares were converted into ordinary shares in April 2021. In April 2020, the figure was 27 840. There have been no further changes in the share capital in the past three years. On 31 December 2021, the share capital was composed of:
• 15 921 369 registered shares, fully paid in, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.10
• Conditional capital of CHF 24 157 divided into
241 570 conditional shares, each with a nominal value of CHF 0.10, which relates to 1.52% of the existing share capital
The Group's conditional share capital is approved for an unlimited period for use in employee equity participation plans (see Compensation Report p. 123and Note 8.3 of the Financial Report on p. 176). Straumann Holding AG has no authorized share capital and no category of shares other than registered shares. There are no restrictions on the transferability of
the shares.
The Group has not issued any financial instruments (participation certificates, dividend-right certificates, warrants, options or other securities granting rights to Straumann shares) other than the Performance Share Units granted to certain employees as a long-term incentive (see p. 125 for details), a CHF 280 million domestic straight bond issued in 2020 due on
3 October 2023 and a CHF 200 million domestic straight bond issued in 2020 due on 3 October 2025 (see Note 7.2 on p. 167for details).
Capital structure in CHF 1 000
31 Dec
31 Dec
31 Dec
2021
2020
2019
Equity
1 500 448
1 209 943
1 367 222
Reserves
(350 012)
(333 346)
(194 447)
Retained earnings
1 843 820
1 536 490
1 556 272
Non-controlling
interests
5 048
5 209
3 809
Ordinary share capital
(fully paid in)
1 592
1 591
1 588
Conditional share
capital
24
26
28
Authorized share
capital
0
0
0
Number of
registered shares
15 921 369
15 906 824
15 878 984
Treasury shares
(% of total)
0.04
0.09
0.09
Nominal value
per share (in CHF)
0.10
0.10
0.10
Registration
restrictions
None
None
None
Voting restrictions/
privileges
None
None
None
Opting-out/up
None
None
None
Shareholdings on 31 December 2021
by segment in %
Major shareholders
(private)
29.1
33.1
Major shareholders
(institutional)
Institutional
shareholders
Private individuals
8.7
Non-registered &
7.3
undisclosed
21.8
Major shareholders in %
31 Dec
31 Dec
20211
20201
Dr h.c. Thomas Straumann
(Vice Chairman of the Board)
16.3
16.9
Dr h.c. Rudolf Maag
10.3
11.2
BlackRock Inc.(Group)2
7.3
7.3
Simone Maag de Moura Cunha
3.5
3.7
Gabriella Straumann
3.0
3.0
TOTAL
40.4
42.1
Or at last reported date if shareholdings are not registered in the share register
Not or only partially registered in the share register
BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
GILBERT ACHERMANN Non-executive member, independent Swiss (born 1964)
Chairman of the Board since 2010, Board Member since 2009
Other main activities in 2021: Member of the Board of Julius Bär Group (listed, Nomination and Compensation Committee), Ypsomed (listed, Compensation Committee), Swiss Medtech Association, Basel Chamber of Commerce (HKBB), International Team for Implantology (ITI)1, Basel, Supervisory Board Member of IMD (Audit Committee Chair), Lausanne.
Career highlights: From 2002 to 2010, Gilbert Achermann was CEO of Straumann, which he joined as CFO in 1998. Later he served as Member of the Board of Vifor Pharma, Chairman and Co-CEO of the Vitra Group, Chairman of the Siegfried Group and Vice Chairman of the Moser Group. He started his professional life at UBS in Investment Banking in 1988.
Qualifications: Executive MBA from IMD; Bachelor's degree from the University of Applied Science (HWV) in St. Gallen.
Key attributes for the Board: Mr Achermann represents continuity, stability and credibility among the various stakeholders. The Board benefits from his extensive knowledge of the dental industry as well as the deep experience and insight gained from directorships in other industries.
1 For relationship to Straumann see Note 9.4 on p. 180
DR BEAT LÜTHI
Non-executive member, independent Swiss (born 1962)
Chair of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee, Board Member since 2010
Other main activities in 2021: Managing Director of CTC Analytics AG, Zwingen, Member of the Boards of Inficon AG (listed, Chairman), Skan AG (listed) and Apaco AG.
Career highlights: Beat Lüthi began his career with Zellweger Uster AG, a leading manufacturer of quality control equipment in textile production. In 1990, he moved to Mettler-Toledo International Inc and rose to the position of General Manager of the Swiss affiliate. He joined the Feintool Group in 1998 and was its CEO for four years. In 2003, he returned to Mettler-Toledo as CEO of the Laboratory Division. At the end of 2007, he joined CTC Analytics to lead and further develop the company as an entrepreneur.
Qualifications: PhD in Engineering from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zurich; executive program at INSEAD.
Key attributes for the Board: Beat Lüthi combines entrepreneurship and corporate experience in different industries, which make him a valuable contributor to strategic and operational matters. His scientific background and experience as a CEO, Chairman and Board member are of further benefit.
