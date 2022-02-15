Straumann : 2021 Corporate Governance Report

DEAR READER, We are committed to transparency and sound corporate governance. As Chairman of Straumann Group, one of my overriding responsibilities is to ensure that we continue to operate to the highest standards of corporate governance for the benefit of our shareholders and other stakeholders. This report provides an overview on our efforts to achieve that. Board succession is planned with institutional and anchor shareholders

members with industry experience and familiarity with stakeholder engagement is an important ingredient in our success. Being a predictable operator and reliable business partner is key. As such, having Thomas Straumann on the Board as our largest shareholder among other former executives is instrumental. At the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) in April 2022, our long-term Board Member Dr Sebastian Burckhardt has decided not to stand for election. The Board proposes Nadia Tarolli Schmidt for election. She will be a non-executive and independent Board member (see p. 102).