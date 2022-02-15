Straumann : 2021 Full-year Report - Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management, and which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this presentation. Statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this presentation as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.
2
2
1
Agenda
Highlights
Guillaume Daniellot
Business & regional review
Peter Hackel
Recent achievements & strategy in action
Guillaume Daniellot
Outlook 2022
Guillaume Daniellot
Q&A and upcoming events
Guillaume Daniellot
Peter Hackel
3
Highlights
Guillaume Daniellot, CEO
4
2
Group celebrates CHF 2 billion revenue
REVENUE
CORE PROFITABILITY
SMILES
2.022 billion
EBIT margin 27.4%
3.7 million
+41.7% organic growth1 in 2021
IFRS EBIT margin 26.8%
Ambition: 10 million smiles per year by 2030
CHF 540m revenue in Q4
+21.1% organic growth1 in Q4
MARKET SHARE GAINS
CULTURE
OUTLOOK2
EMEA 41.3% growth
High Engagement
Double-digit growth
80 Engagement score
Low double-digit revenue growth,
Russia, Turkey and strong orthodontics
health consumer growth
profitability at around 26%
1 Organic growth excluding FX and M&A effects 2 Barring unforeseen events, assuming the pandemic will not negatively impact the patient flow and excluding FX effects
5
5
All regions above 40% growth with EMEA leading
Organic revenue growth
APAC
FY 2020
-0.5%
NAM
EMEA
FY 2020
-5.2%
FY 2020
-6.6%
FY 2021
40.6%
FY 2021
40.0%
FY 2021
41.3%
Q4 2020
17.9%
Q4 2020
5.3%
Q4 2020
5.9%
Q4 2021
17.0%
Q4 2021
15.1%
Q4 2021
25.8%
LATAM
FY 2020
-15.0%
FY 2021
56.8%
Q4 2020
2.9%
Q4 2021
30.3%
Group
FY 2020
-5.6%
FY 2021
+41.7%
FY 2y CAGR
16.3%
Q4 2020
+7.7%
Q4 2021
+21.1%
6
6
3
Investing in people to further capture opportunities
Employees
Straumann Group employees in Curitiba, Brazil
7
7
Business and regional review
Peter Hackel, CFO
8
4
Strong revenue growth in 2021
Revenue development (in CHF million, rounded)
Regional share of
41.8%
organic growth
in CHF
41.7%
organic
Change in organic growth
41.3% 40.0% 40.6% 56.8%
9
9
EMEA and North America report strong growth
EMEARevenue change (organic)
56%
101.5%
44%* of Group
27.0%
32.1%
25.8%
13.4%
0.1%
7.4%
5.9%
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
2020
-38.0%
2021
North America
135.2%
29%* of Group
19.4%
7.7%
8.8%
5.3%
27.0%
27.2% 15.1%
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
2019
2020 -41.6%
2021
10 * refers to FY
Germany, UK, France, Spain with strongest growth
Strong premium and challenger growth with BLX launch in Russia
Orthodontics growing fast
US and Canada growing fast
Strong growth in implantology and digital solutions
10
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Straumann Holding AG published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:13 UTC.