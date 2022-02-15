Log in
    STMN   CH0012280076

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG

(STMN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/14 11:30:10 am
1381 CHF   -1.39%
01:32aStraumann Ups Dividend as FY21 Profit Soars Amid Significant Growth Across All Regions
MT
01:32aSwiss Dental Products Maker Straumann Plans 10-For-1 Share Split
MT
01:17aSTRAUMANN : 2021 Highlights
PU
Straumann : 2021 Full-year Report - Presentation

02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
2021 full-year report

Webcast for investors, analysts and media

Basel, February 15, 2022

1

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management, and which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this presentation. Statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this presentation as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

2

2

1

Agenda

Highlights

Guillaume Daniellot

Business & regional review

Peter Hackel

Recent achievements & strategy in action

Guillaume Daniellot

Outlook 2022

Guillaume Daniellot

Q&A and upcoming events

Guillaume Daniellot

Peter Hackel

3

Highlights

Guillaume Daniellot, CEO

4

2

Group celebrates CHF 2 billion revenue

REVENUE

CORE PROFITABILITY

SMILES

2.022 billion

EBIT margin 27.4%

3.7 million

+41.7% organic growth1 in 2021

IFRS EBIT margin 26.8%

Ambition: 10 million smiles per year by 2030

CHF 540m revenue in Q4

+21.1% organic growth1 in Q4

MARKET SHARE GAINS

CULTURE

OUTLOOK2

EMEA 41.3% growth

High Engagement

Double-digit growth

80 Engagement score

Low double-digit revenue growth,

Russia, Turkey and strong orthodontics

health consumer growth

profitability at around 26%

1 Organic growth excluding FX and M&A effects 2 Barring unforeseen events, assuming the pandemic will not negatively impact the patient flow and excluding FX effects

5

5

All regions above 40% growth with EMEA leading

Organic revenue growth

APAC

FY 2020

-0.5%

NAM

EMEA

FY 2020

-5.2%

FY 2020

-6.6%

FY 2021

40.6%

FY 2021

40.0%

FY 2021

41.3%

Q4 2020

17.9%

Q4 2020

5.3%

Q4 2020

5.9%

Q4 2021

17.0%

Q4 2021

15.1%

Q4 2021

25.8%

LATAM

FY 2020

-15.0%

FY 2021

56.8%

Q4 2020

2.9%

Q4 2021

30.3%

Group

FY 2020

-5.6%

FY 2021

+41.7%

FY 2y CAGR

16.3%

Q4 2020

+7.7%

Q4 2021

+21.1%

6

6

3

Investing in people to further capture opportunities

Employees

Straumann Group employees in Curitiba, Brazil

7

7

Business and regional review

Peter Hackel, CFO

8

4

Strong revenue growth in 2021

Revenue development (in CHF million, rounded)

Regional share of

41.8%

organic growth

in CHF

41.7%

organic

Change in organic growth

41.3% 40.0% 40.6% 56.8%

9

9

EMEA and North America report strong growth

EMEARevenue change (organic)

56%

101.5%

44%* of Group

27.0%

32.1%

25.8%

13.4%

0.1%

7.4%

5.9%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020

-38.0%

2021

North America

135.2%

29%* of Group

19.4%

7.7%

8.8%

5.3%

27.0%

27.2% 15.1%

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2019

2020 -41.6%

2021

10 * refers to FY

  • Germany, UK, France, Spain with strongest growth
  • Strong premium and challenger growth with BLX launch in Russia
  • Orthodontics growing fast
  • US and Canada growing fast
  • Strong growth in implantology and digital solutions

10

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Straumann Holding AG published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
