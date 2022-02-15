Straumann : 2021 Highlights

1 To facilitate a like-for-like comparison of the underlying business performance the Group presents 'core' results in addition to the results reported under IFRS. A detailed explanation and reconciliation is provided on p. 134 ff.of the Financial Report
Revenue
Employees
in CHF
>9 000
2bn
Organic revenue growth
Core EBIT margin
41.7%
27.4%
Smiles impacted
Employees say they have good
3.7m
opportunities to grow and learn
74%
Employee engagement
Renewable electricity
Score
80 69%
Cash flow and investments (more on p. 27 ff.)
in CHF million
600
560.3
500
400
300
200
46.9
100
121.0
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Operating cash ow
Capital expenditure
Acquisitions and participations
Return (more on p. 35 ff.)
in %
50
43.7
40
30
28.8
20
10
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Return on equity (ROE)
Return on capital employed (ROCE)
Core net profit
in CHF
456m
Core operating profit
in CHF
553m
Revenue (more on p. 26 ff.)
Operating and net profit (more on p. 26 ff.)
in CHF million
in CHF million
Return on capital employed
43.7%
2 500
600
2 000
2 022
500
1 500
400
300
1 000
200
500
100
0
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
0
553
456
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Free cash flow
in CHF
441m
Operating prot (EBIT) Net prot
Performance by region
2021 was a year of record revenue. Each business area showed very strong organic growth with sales in all regions rising by more than 40%.
Overall in 2021, we gained market share by growing the customer base and expanding geographically, further establishing us as a leader in the industry.
Group Revenue in %
EMEA
7
North America
Asia Pacic
Latin America
20
44
29
NORTH AMERICA
Revenue in CHF
591m
EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA
Revenue in CHF
892m
ASIA PACIFIC
Revenue in CHF
409m
LATIN AMERICA
Revenue in CHF
130m
Change in CHF
Change organic
+37%
+40%
Change in CHF
Change organic
+45%
+41%
Change in CHF
Change organic
+42%
+41%
Change in CHF
Change organic
+44%
+57%
Share information
Share information in CHF
2021
2020
2019
2018
2017
Earnings per share (EPS)
28.451
16.201
21.21 1
18.16 1
15.13 2
Ordinary dividend per share
6.753
5.75
5.75
5.25
4.75
Payout ratio (in %)
23.71
361
27 1
29 1
31 2
Share price at year end
1 937.00
1 031.50
950.40
618.00
688.50
Based on core results
Based on results excluding exceptionals
Payable in April 2022 subject to shareholder approval
