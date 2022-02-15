Log in
    STMN   CH0012280076

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG

(STMN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Swiss Exchange - 02/14 11:30:10 am
1381 CHF   -1.39%
01:32aStraumann Ups Dividend as FY21 Profit Soars Amid Significant Growth Across All Regions
MT
01:32aSwiss Dental Products Maker Straumann Plans 10-For-1 Share Split
MT
01:17aSTRAUMANN : 2021 Highlights
PU
Straumann : 2021 Highlights

02/15/2022 | 01:17am EST
2

HIGHLIGHTS

INTRODUCTION

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

GOVERNANCE

COMPENSATION

FINANCIAL

APPENDIX

STRAUMANN GROUP

DEVELOPMENT

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

HIGHLIGHTS

Group key figures in CHF million

2021

2020 Change (%)

Financial

Revenue

2 022

1 426

42

Gross profit

1 540

1 030

50

Core 1

1 540

1 038

48

EBITDA

652

406

61

Core 1

652

421

55

Operating profit (EBIT)

543

157

247

Core 1

553

333

66

Net profit

399

92

333

Core 1

456

261

75

Cash generated from ­operating activities­

560

377

49

Capital expenditure

121

82

47

Free cash flow

441

295

49

Basic EPS (in CHF)

24.9

5.75

333

Core 1

28.45

16.20

76

1 To facilitate a like-for-like comparison of the underlying business performance the Group presents 'core' results in addition to the results reported under IFRS. A detailed explanation and reconciliation is provided on p. 134 ff.of the Financial Report

Revenue

Employees

in CHF

>9 000

2bn

Organic revenue growth

Core EBIT margin

41.7%

27.4%

Smiles impacted

Employees say they have good

3.7m

opportunities to grow and learn

74%

Employee engagement

Renewable electricity

Score

80 69%

3

HIGHLIGHTS

INTRODUCTION

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

GOVERNANCE

COMPENSATION

FINANCIAL

APPENDIX

STRAUMANN GROUP

DEVELOPMENT

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

Cash flow and investments (more on p. 27 ff.)

in CHF million

600

560.3

500

400

300

200

46.9

100

121.0

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Operating cash ow

Capital expenditure

Acquisitions and participations

Return (more on p. 35 ff.)

in %

50

43.7

40

30

28.8

20

10

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Return on equity (ROE)

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

Core net profit

in CHF

456m

Core operating profit

in CHF

553m

Revenue (more on p. 26 ff.)

Operating and net profit (more on p. 26 ff.)

in CHF million

in CHF million

Return on capital employed

43.7%

2 500

600

2 000

2 022

500

1 500

400

300

1 000

200

500

100

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

0

553

456

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Free cash flow

in CHF

441m

Operating prot (EBIT) Net prot

4

HIGHLIGHTS

INTRODUCTION

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

GOVERNANCE

COMPENSATION

FINANCIAL

APPENDIX

STRAUMANN GROUP

DEVELOPMENT

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

Performance by region

2021 was a year of record revenue. Each business area showed very strong organic growth with sales in all regions rising by more than 40%.

Overall in 2021, we gained market share by growing the customer base and expanding geographically, further establishing us as a leader in the industry.

Group Revenue in %

EMEA

7

North America

Asia Pacic

Latin America

20

44

29

NORTH AMERICA

Revenue in CHF

591m

EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST, AFRICA

Revenue in CHF

892m

ASIA PACIFIC

Revenue in CHF

409m

LATIN AMERICA

Revenue in CHF

130m

Change in CHF

Change organic

+37%

+40%

Change in CHF

Change organic

+45%

+41%

Change in CHF

Change organic

+42%

+41%

Change in CHF

Change organic

+44%

+57%

5

HIGHLIGHTS

INTRODUCTION

BUSINESS

SUSTAINABILITY

DEVELOPMENT

Share information

Share information in CHF

2021

2020

2019

2018

2017

Earnings per share (EPS)

28.451

16.201

21.21 1

18.16 1

15.13 2

Ordinary dividend per share

6.753

5.75

5.75

5.25

4.75

Payout ratio (in %)

23.71

361

27 1

29 1

31 2

Share price at year end

1 937.00

1 031.50

950.40

618.00

688.50

  1. Based on core results
  2. Based on results excluding exceptionals
  3. Payable in April 2022 subject to shareholder approval

Total shareholder return

Market capitalization

+88.7%

in CHF

30.8bn

Dividend per share

Share price performance

in CHF

+87.8%

6.75³

GOVERNANCE

COMPENSATION

FINANCIAL

APPENDIX

STRAUMANN GROUP

2021 ANNUAL REPORT

Relative share price development

in CHF

2 500

2 000

1 500

1 000

500

0

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Straumann Swiss Mid Cap index (SMIM) adjusted

STOXX® Europe 600 index (in CHF) adjusted

Total shareholder return

in %

100

88.7

80

60

40

20

22.4

0

-20

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

Straumann

SMIM Total Return Index

Details about share performance on p. 36 ff.

Disclaimer

Straumann Holding AG published this content on 15 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2022 06:16:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 026 M 2 188 M 2 188 M
Net income 2021 400 M 432 M 432 M
Net Debt 2021 35,7 M 38,6 M 38,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 54,5x
Yield 2021 0,56%
Capitalization 21 967 M 23 721 M 23 721 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,9x
EV / Sales 2022 9,25x
Nbr of Employees 8 169
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Straumann Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 381,00 CHF
Average target price 1 905,54 CHF
Spread / Average Target 38,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Daniellot Chief Executive Officer
Peter Hackel Chief Financial Officer
Gilbert Achermann Chief Executive Officer
Mark D. Johnson Head-Research, Development & Operations
Christian Ullrich Group Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG-28.70%23 721
SONOVA HOLDING AG-9.73%21 458
DEMANT A/S-18.32%9 345
COCHLEAR LIMITED-11.41%8 904
EYEBRIGHT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.-26.75%2 547
ÖSSUR HF.-10.17%2 418