Straumann : 2022 Business Development

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE
Outstanding results across the business
Straumann Group posted organic full-year revenue growth of 15.7% or CHF 2.3 billion in revenue. While the year was characterized by challenging macroeconomic developments, patient demand remained good throughout the year while softening in the second half. The Group advanced significantly in all strategic areas led by innovation in the core business, implantology and orthodontics, as well as by geographical expansion. Further investments in new areas were made to become
leading digitally-powered oral care company by entering a new partnership with SmileCloud, starting to build the new Straumann AXS customer platform and expanding the Group's value proposition through CareStack. In 2022, the strategic priority to build a consumer presence was further developed by strengthening the DrSmile brand and acquiring PlusDental and Nihon Implant. This led to a market share gain for the Group and an overall market growth from CHF 18 to 19 billion in 2022.
Despite the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, the Group continued to grow while helping 4.4 million smiles globally, improving access to treatment, expanding the business globally and progressing in sustainability.
Throughout 2022, the Group gained market share through new customer acquisitions with both premium and challenger brands expanding geographically. The Group estimates that its market share in implantology increased from approximately 29% in 2021 to around 30% in 2022.
Operations and finances
To facilitate a like-for-like comparison, the Group presents 'core' results in addition to the results reported under IFRS. In 2022, the following effects (after tax) were defined as non-core items:
• Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets amounting to CHF 38 million (mainly related to the accelerated amortization of the PlusDental brand)
• The accelerated amortization of the PlusDental brand as well as the restructuring costs amount to CHF 9 million and were triggered by the Group's brand conclusion to run its direct-to-consumer clear aligner marketing business in Europe exclusively under the DrSmile brand
A reconciliation table and detailed information are provided on page 136 of the Group's annual report.
Core gross profit stable at 76% despite raw material cost surge
Continued strong volume growth in all businesses allowed core gross profit to increase by CHF 216 million to CHF 1.76 billion. High utilization rates in our production facility combined with continued efficiency improvements to minimize cost increases resulted in a stable core gross profit margin at 76% with only a slight decrease of 50 base points versus 2021.
Core EBIT margin at 26%
Core EBIT increased by CHF 49 million to CHF 603 million driven by the topline growth and despite investments in expansion and the return of normal levels of promotion and travel activities after the second quarter. Core EBIT margin reached 26.0% which is 140 basis points lower than in 2021 which was lifted by a low activity level
Key performance figures
2022
2021
Core 1
Core 1
Revenue (CHF m)
2 321
2 022
Gross profit margin (%)
75.7
76.2
EBIT margin (%)
26.0
27.4
Net profit margin (%)
20.8
22.6
1 To facilitate a like-for-like comparison, the Group presents 'core' results in addition to the results reported under IFRS - see 'Operations and Finances' in the text to the left
Organic revenue growth
in %
50
40
30
20
15.7%
10
0
-10
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
40
Highlights
Chairman and CEO Letter
during the pandemic.
The Group's investments in growth and its geographic
investment levels, the cash position on 31 December 2022 remained strong at CHF 696 million, which exceeds the Group's interest-bearing liabilities by CHF 208 million
expansion led to an increase of core distribution expenses (salesforce salaries, commissions and logistics costs) by CHF 57 million to CHF 433 million. Despite these considerable investments, distribution costs remained almost unchanged with a slight increase of 5 basis points relative to sales.
Core administrative expenses, which include research and development as well as marketing, sales and general overhead costs, increased by CHF 109 million to CHF 725 million. This was mainly due to new product launches, the
(2021: CHF 376 million). The Group's balance sheet amounted to CHF 3.4 billion versus CHF 3.0 billion at the end of 2021.
Proposal to the Annual General Meeting to increase dividend
Based on the 2022 results, the Board of Directors proposes a dividend of CHF 0.80 per share which is subject to shareholder approval and payable on April 13, 2023. In 2022, the Group undertook a share split, followed by a 40% shareholder increase, providing a wider
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
415.2
245
195.4
geographical expansion of brands and the integration of acquisitions. As a percentage of revenue, administrative expenses increased by 76 basis points.
Core net profit margin at 21%
Net financial expenses amounted to CHF 30 million, reflecting interest on lease liabilities and payments as well as currency-related losses. After income taxes of CHF 84 million, net profit increased by 6% to CHF 482 million, resulting in a margin of 21%. Basic core earnings per share increased by 6% to CHF 3.03.
Free cash flow at CHF 221 million
Cash flow from operations amounted to CHF 415 million, which is 145 million lower than in 2021, mainly driven by a negative change in net working capital of CHF 191 million. Days of sales outstanding increased to 63 while days of supplies increased to 191.
The Group's production expansion, acquisition initiatives and strategic digital transformation activities, total cash outflow for investing activities amounted to CHF 435 million, almost one and a half times higher than in 2021 mainly driven by the acquisition of PlusDental and operational expansions. Despite the significant
population the opportunity to become shareholders of Straumann Group.
Summary of main investments
Investments in consumer presence
In early 2022, the Group acquired Nihon Implant, a leading implant treatment concierge in Japan. Nihon Implant connects patients with clinicians, referring patients for implant treatment to specialty clinics. In July 2022, PlusDental, a doctor-led clear aligner treatment solutions provider in Europe, joined the Group. Following the successful completion of the acquisition and the review of the future brand strategy, the Group concluded it will run its direct-to-consumer marketing clear aligner business in Europe exclusively under the DrSmile brand. Both investments collectively amounted to CHF 164 million. For Nihon Implant, further payments are expected to follow in the coming years.
Investments in technology partners
In March 2022, the Group acquired a 30% minority stake in CareStack, a cloud-based practice management software provider. Later in the year, the minority stake was increased to 36%. In May 2022, the Group increased its ownership in Promaton to 70% (non-controlling). Just
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Operating cash ow Capital expenditure Acquisitions and participations
41
before year-end, the Group also invested a minority stake in 3D Diagnostic, which provides digital support services to dentists. Those investments collectively amounted to CHF 87 million.
Investments in infrastructure
In the period under review, the Group invested CHF 127 million in land, buildings and machinery, mainly to increase production capacity in Switzerland (Villeret), Brazil (Curitiba), the US (Mansfield and Andover) and China (Shanghai). Together with investments in IT hard and software and in other fixed assets, capital expenditures reached CHF 195 million.
Other investments
Information on investments in distribution (including selling activities, research and development) as well as tangible and intangible assets are presented in the financial report. Investments in people are covered in the sections on Employees and Compensation (see p. 157).
Highlights
Chairman and CEO Letter
Our purpose, business and contribution
Business development
Business performance
Share performance
BUSINESS PERFORMANCE - REGIONS
Despite the global macroeconomic uncertainties, performance across all the regions was strong and our ability to adapt to the changing environment and our innovative solutions supported us in our performance. EMEA grew more than 20% organically and crossed the
one billion Swiss franc mark. Dental practices operated on good levels, except for China, where patient flow was impacted by pandemic-related restrictions and the Chinese volume based procurement initiative (VBP) which caused treatment delays.
