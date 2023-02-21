Straumann : 2022 Business Development

Highlights Chairman and CEO Letter Our purpose, business and contribution Business development Business performance Share performance Sustainability report Corporate governance report Compensation report Financial report Straumann Group Financial report Straumann Holding Appendix

BUSINESS PERFORMANCE Outstanding results across the business Straumann Group posted organic full-year revenue growth of 15.7% or CHF 2.3 billion in revenue. While the year was characterized by challenging macroeconomic developments, patient demand remained good throughout the year while softening in the second half. The Group advanced significantly in all strategic areas led by innovation in the core business, implantology and orthodontics, as well as by geographical expansion. Further investments in new areas were made to become leading digitally-powered oral care company by entering a new partnership with SmileCloud, starting to build the new Straumann AXS customer platform and expanding the Group's value proposition through CareStack. In 2022, the strategic priority to build a consumer presence was further developed by strengthening the DrSmile brand and acquiring PlusDental and Nihon Implant. This led to a market share gain for the Group and an overall market growth from CHF 18 to 19 billion in 2022. Despite the ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, the Group continued to grow while helping 4.4 million smiles globally, improving access to treatment, expanding the business globally and progressing in sustainability. Throughout 2022, the Group gained market share through new customer acquisitions with both premium and challenger brands expanding geographically. The Group estimates that its market share in implantology increased from approximately 29% in 2021 to around 30% in 2022.

Operations and finances To facilitate a like-for-like comparison, the Group presents 'core' results in addition to the results reported under IFRS. In 2022, the following effects (after tax) were defined as non-core items: • Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets amounting to CHF 38 million (mainly related to the accelerated amortization of the PlusDental brand) • The accelerated amortization of the PlusDental brand as well as the restructuring costs amount to CHF 9 million and were triggered by the Group's brand conclusion to run its direct-to-consumer clear aligner marketing business in Europe exclusively under the DrSmile brand A reconciliation table and detailed information are provided on page 136 of the Group's annual report. Core gross profit stable at 76% despite raw material cost surge Continued strong volume growth in all businesses allowed core gross profit to increase by CHF 216 million to CHF 1.76 billion. High utilization rates in our production facility combined with continued efficiency improvements to minimize cost increases resulted in a stable core gross profit margin at 76% with only a slight decrease of 50 base points versus 2021. Core EBIT margin at 26% Core EBIT increased by CHF 49 million to CHF 603 million driven by the topline growth and despite investments in expansion and the return of normal levels of promotion and travel activities after the second quarter. Core EBIT margin reached 26.0% which is 140 basis points lower than in 2021 which was lifted by a low activity level