Straumann : 2022 Compensation Report

Dear Reader, As Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, I am pleased to present the compensation report 2022. In 2022, the Group had a successful year with strong financial results across all strategic objectives, despite facing headwinds. Thanks to our people, the Group was able to navigate these challenges successfully, underlying the importance of our high-performance culture. "With the right talents on board we will continue to progress towards becoming the most customer-focused and innovative oral care company in the world With the customer consistently at the center, the HRCC focused heavily on working with the leadership to enable continued connections to customer journeys and enabling growth through new opportunities for our people in the Straumann Group. These HRCC activities are conducted to ensure we strike the right balance of new innovation, value-added services and solutions for our customers.

A standard activity for the HRCC at year-end is to review the results of the 2022 engagement survey which showed, similar to the past, a very high level of engagement with a score of 81 and a 91 percent response rate. The results exceeded previous years in almost every category - and many categories were above the upper quartiles of the benchmark. When coupled with the uncertainties during the year, it is clear that our people are the engine that drive our strategic compass and steer our company into a sustainable future. "We follow a pay-for-performance philosophy Our strategy requires us to perform and transform and to support our growth. In that context the Group remains focused on finding the right talent and skill sets which challenges us to ensure we remain an attractive employer. During 2022, we dedicated a significant amount of time to review our Total Rewards framework to ensure it addresses the changing needs of our people and remains agile for the future. Specifically, we continued to focus on equity and inclusion initiatives, competitive benefits that contribute to a foundation of well-being and reviewed our base salary levels and bonus programs to ensure our offering to employees remains