Straumann : 2022 Compensation Report

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE
HUMAN RESOURCES & COMPENSATION COMMITTEE (HRCC)
Dear Reader,
As Chair of the Human Resources and Compensation Committee, I am pleased to present the compensation report 2022.
In 2022, the Group had a successful year with strong financial results across all strategic objectives, despite facing headwinds. Thanks to our people, the Group was able to navigate these challenges successfully, underlying the importance of our high-performance culture.
"With the right talents on board we will continue to progress towards becoming the most customer-focused and innovative oral care company in the world
With the customer consistently at the center, the HRCC focused heavily on working with the leadership to enable continued connections to customer journeys and enabling growth through new opportunities for our people in the Straumann Group. These HRCC activities are conducted to ensure we strike the right balance of new innovation, value-added services and solutions for
our customers.
A standard activity for the HRCC at year-end is to review the results of the 2022 engagement survey which showed, similar to the past, a very high level of engagement with a score of 81 and a 91 percent response rate. The results exceeded previous years in almost every category - and many categories were above the upper quartiles of the benchmark. When coupled with the uncertainties during the year, it is clear that our people are the engine that drive our strategic compass and steer our company into a sustainable future.
"We follow a pay-for-performance philosophy
Our strategy requires us to perform and transform and to support our growth. In that context the Group remains focused on finding the right talent and skill sets which challenges us to ensure we remain an attractive employer. During 2022, we dedicated a significant amount of time to review our Total Rewards framework to ensure it addresses the changing needs of our people and remains agile for the future. Specifically, we continued to focus on equity and inclusion initiatives, competitive benefits that contribute to a foundation of well-being and reviewed our base salary levels and bonus programs to ensure our offering to employees remains
competitive. The results showed that our Total Rewards offering continues to be robust, competitive and leans directly on rewarding successful outcomes, which follows our pay-for-performance philosophy.
In 2022, the HRCC continued a holistic approach to the people experiences at Straumann beyond talent and rewards. Therefore, the HRCC routinely focuses on cultural initiatives and their progress, diversity & inclusion and the overall 'Empowering people' commitment of our sustainability framework. We further embedded our non-discrimination policies into daily business practices, continued to focus on workplace flexibility to enable leadership, increase engagement and expand channels to connect people to opportunities that provide a meaningful experience. All these topics help us to attract and retain talent from around the world.
"The Empowering people commitment from our sustainability framework will be completely embedded in the HRCC responsibilities
To this end, and more broadly, the 2023 HRCC will take over the responsibility of the 'Empowering people' commitment of the sustainability framework following the dissolvement of the ESG Task Force on the Board level. The HRCC is committed to focusing on these strategic elements that maintain the attractiveness of the Group and that motivate and retain our people to create millions more smiles for a sustainable future. In 2023, the HRCC has 'Empowering people' as a recurring agenda item to ensure it reflects the commitment of the Group to focus on sustainability.
Beat Lüthi
Chairman of the Human Resources & Compensation
Committee
This report is prepared in line with Swiss laws and regulations, including the Swiss Code of Obligations and considers the Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance of SIX as well as the Guidelines of the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance of economiesuisse.
At the AGM 2023, we will propose to amend the Straumann Group Articles of Association to reflect the new provisions of the Swiss Corporate law and to further strengthen shareholder rights.
The key elements of the AoA 2022 relating to compensation are summarized on the right.
The AoA do not allow for loans, advances, or credits to any current or former members of the EMB, the Board of Directors, or related parties.
Further, the agreements with the members of the Board of Directors as well as the EMB do not contain any severance provisions from which a benefit could be obtained in the event of a change of control. The AoA do not contain provisions for opting out or opting up.
Article 4.1 Compensation of the members of the Board of Directors
Compensation of members of the Board of Directors is made up of a fixed base compensation paid out in cash and/or in the form of shares and may include other compensation components and benefits.
Article 4.2 Compensation of the members of the Executive Management
Compensation of members of Executive Management is made up of fixed (base salary and may include additional compensation components and benefits) and variable compensation components (may include short- and long-term compensation elements).
Payouts under the variable short-term compensation components depend on the achievement of diverse, typically annual, performance. Payouts under the variable long-term compensation components are share-based and adjusted to objective, multi-year performance targets and may occur in cash, or share(-based) instruments.
Article 4.3 Supplement to compensation in case of changes in the Executive Management
A supplementary amount is available for any member who joins the Executive Management or is promoted after the approval of the compensation by the AGM.
The supplement for the CEO shall not exceed 140% of the last compensation paid to the departing Chief Executive Officer; the supplement for another member of the Executive Management shall not exceed 140% of average compensation of a member of the Executive Management (excluding the CEO).
Article 4.5 Agreements and non-compete clauses
Employment agreements with the members of the Executive Management can be of temporary or permanent nature whereas the latter have a notice period of no more than twelve months.
Non-compete clauses may be agreed upon, whereas the amount of compensation shall not exceed the last annual compensation paid to relevant member and may be paid for a period not exceeding one year.
Human Resources & Compensation Committee (HRCC)
The Board of Directors nominates the members of the HRCC for individual election by the Annual General Meeting (AGM) on an annual basis; re-election is possible. In 2022, the committee consisted of four members,
Dr Beat Lüthi, Regula Wallimann, Juan José Gonzalez and Nadia Tarolli Schmidt who are all considered independent members. The Committee is entrusted with the design of the fee structure for the Board of Directors and the total rewards for the Executive Management Board (EMB), in addition to the review of the total rewards framework for all employees and other key people programs. The Committee reports its views on these programs and the rewards and compensation of the EMB to the Board of Directors at least once a year and proposes changes when necessary. Additional information can be found in the Charter of the Human Resources & Compensation Committee, available in the Organizational Regulations of the Company.
Further information on the HRCC, including a list of external mandates at other companies, can be found on page 133 of the corporate governance report.
The HRCC met 5 times in 2022 and all its members were present. Constantly seeking a broader view, the Committee spends significant time on the non-monetary components in its meetings and other dialogue throughout the year. For instance, in 2022 talent management was a key focus in addition to sustainability, diversity, inclusion and belonging initiatives. Other benefits such as work-life balance, pay equality, workplace flexibility, dependent care and special leave, as well as other activities that contribute to people development that lead to job enrichment. Beyond these standing agenda topics, a significant initiative of the HRCC will be to reshape the discussions around talent, engagement and a sustainable future.
Topics addressed by the HRCC in 2022
Feb
Apr
Aug
Oct
Nov
Culture & Leadership
Diversity, equity and inclusion
Initiatives & programs
Talent management & employee engagement
Rewards
STI: Performance targets framework, etc.
LTI: Grant, vesting, framework, etc.
EMB compensation
Pension
Global Compensation Framework
Global Pay Equity
ESG
Cooperation with ESG Task Force & external feedback
