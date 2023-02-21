Advanced search
    STMN   CH1175448666

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG

(STMN)
2023-02-20
130.10 CHF   +0.31%
01:54aDental implant maker Straumann sees 2023 sales growth
RE
01:31aSwiss Dental Equipment Group Straumann's FY22 Attributable Profit Grows
MT
01:20aStraumann : 2022 Highlights
PU
Straumann : 2022 Corporate Governance Report

02/21/2023
Dear Reader,

Straumann Group is committed to sound corporate governance, and on taking our business decisions from a long-term perspective. As Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Straumann Group, I am pleased to update you on the concrete steps we have taken to ensure our stewardship supports decision-making which is needed to build a long-lasting company.

Shareholder basis increased considerably

As a company with a strong focus on corporate culture and social responsibility, we split one share into ten this year, to allow a wider population the opportunity to become shareholders in Straumann Group. We were pleased to see that since then our shareholder basis increased considerably. Thank you very much for your confidence in our company.

"The Board believes that independence and continuity are crucial

As announced, our long-standing board member and current Vice-Chairman Beat Lüthi will step down at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2023. The Board proposes Olivier Filliol, former CEO of Mettler Toledo, as new Board member. Olivier brings a depth of knowledge in precision engineering and international business strategy and will also be able to contribute a point of view forged outside of Straumann Group. As an independent Board member, he would add a valuable perspective in addition to Nadia Tarolli Schmidt who was elected as a new Board member at the AGM 2022. We would like to express our sincere thanks to Beat Lüthi for his dedication and enormous contribution to Straumann Group during his thirteen- year tenure.

As Beat Lüthi leaves the Board, Petra Rumpf would become the new Vice-Chairwoman of the board following her re-election and we propose Marco Gadola to chair the Human Resources & Compensation Committee (HRCC) together with Regula Wallimann and Nadia Tarolli Schmidt. Marco Gadola strongly believes in and drives our company culture and has a broad network allowing him to have insights into other companies. This makes him our preferred candidate to chair the HRCC.

Stewardship and independence

The Board values its stewardship on behalf of its shareholders and believes that board independence is critical. In our opinion, it is also crucial to ensure continuity by including deep industry and company insights for effective Board work. We also want to keep an entrepreneurial mindset and retain Board members with a proven track record. Moreover three out of eight Board Members are women.

Sustainability task force to transition into the Sustainability, Technology and Innovation Committee (STIC)

For Straumann, it has always been important to build a strategy which supports a sustainable long-lasting business. To anchor sustainability even more deeply in everything we do, we recognize that accountability for sustainability must be led from the top.

STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT |CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

124

At the AGM 2023, we will propose to amend the Straumann Group Articles of Association to reflect the new provisions of the Swiss Corporate law and to further strengthen shareholder rights. The Board decided to take the opportunity of this broad revision, to implement in the purpose of Straumann Holding AG, the need for a sustainable business.

Name

Straumann Holding AG

Domicile

Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4052 Basel,

Switzerland

Listed on

SIX Swiss Exchange

Valor number

117544866

ISIN

CH 1175 448 666

Ticker symbol

STMN

LEI number

50670046ML5FIM60Z37

Market

CHF 16.8bn

capitalization

Listed companies

Straumann Holding AG, the ultimate parent company of the Group, is listed in the main segment of the Swiss stock exchange. No other company of the Group is listed on a stock exchange.

Non-listed group companies

The Group is managed through Institut Straumann AG and has partnered with and invested in a number of companies to support its mission to be the most customer focused and innovative oral care company in the world, targeting unexploited growth markets and segments. A list of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures of the Straumann Group as of 31 December

2022 can be found in Note 9.5 of the audited consolidated financial statements on page 221.

STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT |CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT

126

GRI disclosure: 2-1

Significant shareholders

The major shareholders on 31 December 2022 are listed in the table on the right, which is based on shareholdings recorded in the share register and notifications on the SIX Swiss Exchange online reporting platform. In 2022, the Group reported no transactions according to Art. 120 et seq. of the Federal Act on Financial Market Infrastructures and Market Conduct in Securities and Derivatives Trading (Financial Market Infrastructure Act, FinMIA).

Cross-shareholdings

The Group does not have and has not entered into any cross-shareholdings with other companies relating to equity or voting rights.

Major shareholders

in %

31 Dec 20221

31 Dec 20211

Dr h.c. Thomas Straumann

16.3

16.3

Dr h.c. Rudolf Maag

10.2

10.3

BlackRock Inc. (Group)2

7.3

7.3

Simone Maag de Moura Cunha

3.5

3.5

Gabriella Straumann

3.0

3.0

Total

40.3

40.4

  1. Or at last reported date if shareholdings are not registered in the share register
  2. Not or only partially registered in the share register

Shareholders by volume of shares held1 absolute number

31 Dec 2022

31 Dec 2021

1-100 shares

9 860

15 825

101-1 000

13 673

2 303

1 001-10 000

2 732

326

10 001-100 000

346

61

100 001 and more

76

10

Total

26 687

18 525

1 Non-registered shareholders are not considered in this table

Shareholdings on 31 December 2022

30%

20%

Non-registered

Institutional

and undisclosed

shareholders

7%

by segment

Major shareholders

(institutional)

10%

33%

Major shareholders

(private)

Private shareholders

30%

Non-registered

and undisclosed

by geography

54%

1% RoW

Switzerland

3% US

12%

Europe

Straumann Holding AG published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 06:19:06 UTC.


