Straumann : 2022 Corporate Governance Report

Dear Reader,

Straumann Group is committed to sound corporate governance, and on taking our business decisions from a long-term perspective. As Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Straumann Group, I am pleased to update you on the concrete steps we have taken to ensure our stewardship supports decision-making which is needed to build a long-lasting company.

Shareholder basis increased considerably

As a company with a strong focus on corporate culture and social responsibility, we split one share into ten this year, to allow a wider population the opportunity to become shareholders in Straumann Group. We were pleased to see that since then our shareholder basis increased considerably. Thank you very much for your confidence in our company.

"The Board believes that independence and continuity are crucial