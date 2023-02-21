Straumann : 2022 Feature Stories

It is important that female students who want to go into surgery see that there are other women who have already made a name for themselves in the field

As a result, the Belgian native decided to study dentistry at the University of Ghent, from which she graduated in 2002. For the next two years, she worked as a general dentist in Belgium as well as in the Netherlands and Italy. "After that, I got to a point where I realized that if you want a healthy smile, you have to take care of the underlying tissue" Laurence says. So she turned to periodontology, which was also her father's field

of expertise.

Nowadays Laurence lives in Palma de Mallorca, where since 2008 she shares a practice in the city center with her husband, Dr. Fernando Franch, also a successful periodontist and implantologist. "We complement each other very well and are a superb team." The couple's working day begins every morning with looking after their two sons and taking them to school. Afterwards, they both head to their practice, where they start work at

9.30 am. "We offer the best treatment possible - and we are able to guide our patients through this process efficiently", Laurence explains. As the practice has proven to be very successful, the couple have had to expand and now work with three more dentists who with their expertise are an additional value to their practice.

On most days, Laurence and Fernando are not home until 8 pm, which means it is almost bedtime for the children. "Accordingly, we want to use the little time we have with them as wisely as possible," Laurence emphasizes. "On the weekends, we try to relax and want to be with our children." But the fact is that the couple works hard and their job is very demanding. "There are always moments in our children's lives when one of us is missing," Fernando admits. "We often have to make one compromise or another."

When Laurence started her career in this field, there were still very few female dentists. "It wasn't until I specialized in periodontics and implant dentistry, had my own