Straumann : 2022 Highlights

STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT |HIGHLIGHTS 2

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This report presents our financial and non-financial performance for 2022, using an integrated approach.

We have aligned our purpose, vision and mission as well as strategy within a comprehensive report which is vastly structured according to our sustainability framework. We report on our impacts and performance against the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Since 2010, we have also been sharing our progress with CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). Our report complies with the SIX Swiss Exchange Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance.

MSCI rating

Top 19% within Health Care

Equipment and Supplies peer group

A

ISS PRIME rating

within our industry peer group

Rank 2

Sustainalytics risk exposure

strong management

22.2 medium risk

CDP

B