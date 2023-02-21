Straumann : 2022 Highlights

Our purpose, business and contribution Business development Sustainability report
STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT |HIGHLIGHTS
ABOUT THIS REPORT
This report presents our financial and non-financial performance for 2022, using an integrated approach.
We have aligned our purpose, vision and mission as well as strategy within a comprehensive report which is vastly structured according to our sustainability framework. We report on our impacts and performance against the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Since 2010, we have also been sharing our progress with CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). Our report complies with the SIX Swiss Exchange Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance.
MSCI rating
Top 19% within Health Care
Equipment and Supplies peer group
A
ISS PRIME rating
within our industry peer group
Rank 2
Sustainalytics risk exposure
strong management
22.2 medium risk
CDP
B
STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT |HIGHLIGHTS
HIGHLIGHTS
Revenue in CHF
Smiles impacted
Employees
2.3bn
4.4m
>10 400
Organic revenue growth
Employee engagement score
Leadership positions
15.7%
81
39% female
Core EBIT margin
Employees say they have good
Return on capital employed
26.0%
opportunities to grow and learn
35.1%
76%
Dividend per share in CHF
Renewable electricity
GHG emissions (Scope 1 + 2)
0.80¹
80%
t CO e per employee
-24%
1 Following share split 1:10 in 2022, and subject to AGM approval
STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT |HIGHLIGHTS
PERFORMANCE BY REGION
North America
Europe, Middle East, Africa
Revenue in CHF
Revenue in CHF
Performance across all regions was
685m
1 017m
strong, with EMEA being the Group's
largest revenue contributor. With more
than 20% organic growth the region
crossed the one billion Swiss franc mark
Change in CHF
Change organic
Change in CHF
Change organic
in 2022.
+16%
+12%
+14%
+21%
Asia Pacific also showed solid growth
except for China, where patient flow was
44%
impacted by pandemic-related restrictions
and the Chinese volume based
29%
procurement initiative (VBP) which
caused treatment delays.
19%
8%
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Revenue in CHF
Revenue in CHF
179m
441m
Change in CHF
Change organic
Change in CHF
Change organic
+38%
+30%
+8%
+7%
Group Revenue
STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT |HIGHLIGHTS
KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE
Cash flow and investments
more on p. 40
in CHF million
Return
more on p. 48
in %
Total shareholder return
more on p. 49 in %
Sustainability report
Corporate governance report Compensation report
Financial report Straumann Group Financial report Straumann Holding Appendix
600
500
400
300
200
100
0
415.2
245
195.4
50
40
35.1
30
24.9
20
10
0
100
80
60
40
20
0
-20
-26.3
-40
-45.2
-60
2018 2019 2020 2021 2022
Operating cash ow Capital expenditure Acquisitions and participations
