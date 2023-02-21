Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Straumann Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STMN   CH1175448666

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG

(STMN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  11:31:48 2023-02-20 am EST
130.10 CHF   +0.31%
01:54aDental implant maker Straumann sees 2023 sales growth
RE
01:31aSwiss Dental Equipment Group Straumann's FY22 Attributable Profit Grows
MT
01:20aStraumann : 2022 Highlights
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Straumann : 2022 Highlights

02/21/2023 | 01:20am EST
Highlights

Chairman and CEO Letter

Our purpose, business and contribution Business development Sustainability report

Corporate governance report Compensation report

Financial report Straumann Group Financial report Straumann Holding Appendix

STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT |HIGHLIGHTS

2

ABOUT THIS REPORT

This report presents our financial and non-financial performance for 2022, using an integrated approach.

We have aligned our purpose, vision and mission as well as strategy within a comprehensive report which is vastly structured according to our sustainability framework. We report on our impacts and performance against the GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards, the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Since 2010, we have also been sharing our progress with CDP (formerly the Carbon Disclosure Project). Our report complies with the SIX Swiss Exchange Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance.

MSCI rating

Top 19% within Health Care

Equipment and Supplies peer group

A

ISS PRIME rating

within our industry peer group

Rank 2

Sustainalytics risk exposure

strong management

22.2 medium risk

CDP

B

Highlights

Chairman and CEO Letter

Our purpose, business and contribution Business development Sustainability report

Corporate governance report Compensation report

Financial report Straumann Group Financial report Straumann Holding Appendix

STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT |HIGHLIGHTS

3

HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue in CHF

Smiles impacted

Employees

2.3bn

4.4m

>10 400

Organic revenue growth

Employee engagement score

Leadership positions

15.7%

81

39% female

Core EBIT margin

Employees say they have good

Return on capital employed

26.0%

opportunities to grow and learn

35.1%

76%

Dividend per share in CHF

Renewable electricity

GHG emissions (Scope 1 + 2)

0.80¹

80%

t CO e per employee

-24%

1 Following share split 1:10 in 2022, and subject to AGM approval

Highlights

Chairman and CEO Letter

Our purpose, business and contribution Business development Sustainability report

Corporate governance report Compensation report

Financial report Straumann Group Financial report Straumann Holding Appendix

STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT |HIGHLIGHTS

4

PERFORMANCE BY REGION

North America

Europe, Middle East, Africa

Revenue in CHF

Revenue in CHF

Performance across all regions was

685m

1 017m

strong, with EMEA being the Group's

largest revenue contributor. With more

than 20% organic growth the region

crossed the one billion Swiss franc mark

Change in CHF

Change organic

Change in CHF

Change organic

in 2022.

+16%

+12%

+14%

+21%

Asia Pacific also showed solid growth

except for China, where patient flow was

44%

impacted by pandemic-related restrictions

and the Chinese volume based

29%

procurement initiative (VBP) which

caused treatment delays.

19%

8%

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Revenue in CHF

Revenue in CHF

179m

441m

Change in CHF

Change organic

Change in CHF

Change organic

+38%

+30%

+8%

+7%

Group Revenue

Highlights

Chairman and CEO Letter

Our purpose, business and contribution Business development

STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT |HIGHLIGHTS

KEY FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Cash flow and investments

more on p. 40

in CHF million

Return

more on p. 48

in %

5

Total shareholder return

more on p. 49 in %

Sustainability report

Corporate governance report Compensation report

Financial report Straumann Group Financial report Straumann Holding Appendix

600

500

400

300

200

100

0

415.2

245

195.4

50

40

35.1

30

24.9

20

10

0

100

80

60

40

20

0

-20

-26.3

-40

-45.2

-60

2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Operating cash ow Capital expenditure Acquisitions and participations

Revenue

more on p. 39

in CHF million

2500

2 321

2000

1500

1000

500

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2018

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Return on equity (ROE)

Return on capital employed (ROCE)

Operating and net profit

more on p. 39

in CHF million

800

700

603

600

500

482

400

300

200

100

0

2019

2020

2021

2022

2018

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Straumann Group

SMIM Total Return Index

Market capitalization in CHF

16.8bn

Operating prot (EBIT) Net prot

Disclaimer

Straumann Holding AG published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 06:19:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 2 329 M 2 522 M 2 522 M
Net income 2022 489 M 530 M 530 M
Net cash 2022 411 M 445 M 445 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,0x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 20 738 M 22 462 M 22 462 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,73x
EV / Sales 2023 8,08x
Nbr of Employees 9 883
Free-Float 66,6%
Technical analysis trends STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 130,10 CHF
Average target price 116,21 CHF
Spread / Average Target -10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Daniellot Chief Executive Officer
Gilbert Achermann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Ullrich Group Chief Information Officer
Mark D. Johnson Head-Operations, Regulatory & Quality Affairs
Sébastien Roche Chief Operations & Supply Chain Officer
