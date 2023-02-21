Straumann : 2022 Our Purpose, Business and Contribution

STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT|OUR PURPOSE, BUSINESS AND CONTRIBUTION

ABOUT STRAUMANN GROUP

Straumann's heritage stretches back to the early 1950s, and we have been focused on dentistry for the past 30 years. As a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, we have always strived to improve people's lives. By harnessing cutting-edge science and fusing passion with expertise, we have transformed millions of lives through solutions that give patients back more than just their smiles. By restoring people's ability to eat and enjoy food, better oral health increases their self-confidence, restores their self-esteem and unlocks their potential. Billions of people need better oral care. The Group's vision is a world where oral health is a source of confidence.

The Group takes a holistic approach to dentistry. We provide training, support and a wide range of services for dental practitioners, clinics and laboratories worldwide. Straumann Group is recognized as a leading innovator, working with universities, clinics, research institutes, networks and communities to enhance patient care standards. Through our collaborations with academic networks such as the International Team for Implantology (ITI) and the Latin American Institute of Dental Research and Education (Instituto Latino Americano de Pesquisa e Ensino Odontológico - ILAPEO), we support pioneering research and offer training and education to dental professionals worldwide.