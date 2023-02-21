Advanced search
Straumann : 2022 Our Purpose, Business and Contribution

02/21/2023
STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT|OUR PURPOSE, BUSINESS AND CONTRIBUTION

12

OUR PURPOSE,

BUSINESS AND CONTRIBUTION

About Straumann Group

Strategy

How we create value

STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT|OUR PURPOSE, BUSINESS AND CONTRIBUTION
ABOUT STRAUMANN GROUP

ABOUT STRAUMANN GROUP

Straumann's heritage stretches back to the early 1950s, and we have been focused on dentistry for the past 30 years. As a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, we have always strived to improve people's lives. By harnessing cutting-edge science and fusing passion with expertise, we have transformed millions of lives through solutions that give patients back more than just their smiles. By restoring people's ability to eat and enjoy food, better oral health increases their self-confidence, restores their self-esteem and unlocks their potential. Billions of people need better oral care. The Group's vision is a world where oral health is a source of confidence.

The Group takes a holistic approach to dentistry. We provide training, support and a wide range of services for dental practitioners, clinics and laboratories worldwide. Straumann Group is recognized as a leading innovator, working with universities, clinics, research institutes, networks and communities to enhance patient care standards. Through our collaborations with academic networks such as the International Team for Implantology (ITI) and the Latin American Institute of Dental Research and Education (Instituto Latino Americano de Pesquisa e Ensino Odontológico - ILAPEO), we support pioneering research and offer training and education to dental professionals worldwide.

13

PURPOSE: WE EXIST …

TO UNLOCK THE POTENTIAL OF PEOPLE'S LIVES

STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT|OUR PURPOSE, BUSINESS AND CONTRIBUTION

14

GRI disclosure: 2-1

GLOBAL STRAUMANN GROUP PRESENCE

The Group's solutions are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners. We manufacture our products across a global network of 20 production sites. Our company is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, and we employ more than 10 400 people worldwide who share our common purpose: to unlock the potential of people's lives.

Headquarters

Production site

Served by subsidiary

Served by distributor

1. Basel (CH)

Global headquarters

2. Andover (US)

Implants and prosthetics

3. Arlington (US)

CADCAM milling

4. Calw (DE)

Implants and prosthetics

5. Corgément (CH)

Surgical instruments

6. Curitiba (BR)

Implants and prosthetics,

CADCAM milling, clear aligners, resins

7. Fremont (US)

Thermoplastics

8. Malmö (SE)

Biomaterials

9. Markkleeberg (DE)

CADCAM milling, clear aligners

10. Mendaro (ES)

CADCAM milling

11. Mersch (LU)

CADCAM milling

12. Montreal (CA)

Digital equipment

13. Narita/Chiba (JP)

CADCAM milling

14. New Taipei City (TW)

Implants and prosthetics

15. Pelotas (BR)

Resins

16. Rheinfelden (CH)

CADCAM milling, prosthetics

17. Round Rock (US)

Clear aligners

18. Sallanches (FR)

Implants and prosthetics

19. Villeret (CH)

Implants and prosthetics

See our worldwide locations online

OUR STRATEGY FOR LONG-TERM, SUSTAINABLE GROWTH

15

Straumann Group has significantly expanded its addressable market to about CHF 19 billion by offering solutions that were added to the Group's portfolio through internal development, acquisitions, investments and partnerships.

Our future revenues depend on market reach and expansion. We must defend and increase our business with existing customers, enlarge our customer base, and continue developing innovative solutions that meet customers' needs.

We will focus on sustainable future growth and continue to create opportunities that are aligned with our strategic priorities and enablers while remaining vigilant and agile to adapt to our fast-changing environment.

In 2021, we conducted a thorough internal and external assessment centering on the four Ps (people, purpose, planet and performance), to identify major trends. Digitalization and technology continue to disrupt our world. New players and models are evolving the game and the rules by which we play. Formerly independent customers are consolidating into larger groups. Patients - especially younger generations - are becoming increasingly demanding health consumers who expect faster and more personalized oral care solutions.

To continue our success and seize the opportunities, three strategic shifts need to happen simultaneously:

•  evolve from being product-centric to customer-centric in everything we do

•  shift from being a total solution provider for esthetic dentistry, to become a digitally-powered oral care company

•  move from a single to multiple business models, addressing different stakeholders including health consumers

Our strategic compass defines the everyday priorities of all our people towards our growth and revenue ambition of CHF 5 billion and our goal of impacting 10 million smiles each year in a sustainable manner by 2030.

Our high-performance player learner culture remains key to achieving our mission of being the most customer- focused and innovative oral care company in the world.

THE MOST CUSTOMER- FOCUSED AND INNOVATIVE ORAL CARE COMPANY IN THE WORLD

STRAUMANN GROUP 2022 ANNUAL REPORT|OUR PURPOSE, BUSINESS AND CONTRIBUTION

16

Straumann Group unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality across replacement, corrective and digital dentistry. In 2021 we reviewed our purpose, mission, vision, strategic compass and sustainability framework. In 2022, we had a close look at brand perception in light of customer centricity. Having spoken to customers and many key stakeholders, we found that the major guiding principles and expectations were customer experience, simplicity and efficiency. Our research also confirmed that our multi-

Customer-centric brand architecture

Our brand architecture reflects our customer-centric approach. Alongside the premium flagship brand Straumann, our global and regional implantology brands Anthogyr, Medentika, Neodent and Nuvo represent more affordable solutions for the wider population.

To complement our offer to dental professionals, we also provide clear aligner orthodontics solutions through ClearCorrect. In addition, the Group has begun establishing a doctor-leddirect-to-consumer marketing business model and is home to the DrSmile, Smilink and Anshin brands.

brand approach in implantology successfully supports our business strategy and boosts growth, with each brand having a strong community with its own identity and positioning. Furthermore, we gained valuable insights on how to improve customer experience, build loyalty, enhance consistency, and ensure clarity. Finally, we concluded that to rise above implantology - our category of origin - we needed to adapt our brand strategy.

Consequently, we have refreshed our company branding structure, focusing on the Group and implantology. Keeping our target audiences in mind, the new structure is optimized around the imperatives of our strategic compass. It is brought to life in a clear and logical brand architecture that helps differentiate the corporate brand of the Straumann Group on the one side and the Straumann brand on the other side, with a refreshed presence for Straumann Group and the Straumann implantology legacy brand as a premium customer- facing brand.

GLOBAL

CORPORATE BRAND

PREMIUM LINE

PREMIUM

Implantology | Prosthetics | Bio

DIGITAL SOLUTIONS

PREMIUM

Hardware | Software |

Connectivity

GLOBAL

REGIONAL

LOCAL

ORTHODONTICS

CHALLENGER LINES

Implantology

CONSUMER

Implantology | Orthodontics

The Straumann Group unites various global and regional or local product brands with a number of fully or partially owned companies, as well as independent partners which provide technology and manufacturing expertise see page 70.

