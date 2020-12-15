Log in
Straumann Holding AG

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG

(STMN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Straumann Group appoints Rahma Samow to head fast-growing business with Dental Service Organizations

12/15/2020 | 01:35am EST
Straumann Group appoints Rahma Samow to head fast-growing business with Dental Service Organizations

  • Leadership talent brought in from digital health service sector, strengthening diversity, skills and experience in the executive management team
  • Expertise in driving organizations towards consultative and value-based selling of transformative digital health offerings

Basel, 15 December 2020 - The Straumann Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Rahma Samow as Executive Vice President of its fast-growing Dental Service Organization (DSO) Business Unit and Member of the Executive Management Board. She will join the Group on 1 March 2021.

Straumann Group CEO Guillaume Daniellot commented, "Rahma is a talented and transformative leader with an impressive track record in developing sales and digital go-to-market strategies as well as services for digital health solutions along the customer journey. She has successfully introduced and implemented new value-based digital business models for AI-enabled clinical decision support solutions, performance management services and transformative patient management solutions based on a holistic platform approach. She will have a key role in creating further opportunities to support growth in the DSO sector".

Rahma Samow joins Straumann from the global medical technology company Siemens Healthineers, where she was Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing, Sales & Communications at Digital Health Services. She began her career at the company in 2006 and rose through a series of managerial positions with increasing responsibility, including Head of Business Management Imaging IT Middle East & Africa, and Vice President, Head of Global Sales, Digital Health Services. Prior to joining Siemens Healthineers, Rahma Samow worked for Parexel International, a global clinical research organization and biopharmaceutical services company. Born in 1979, Rahma is a German citizen and holds a Diploma in Medical Radiology, Radiation Therapy and Nuclear Medicine Technology from the Medical University of Bonn, Germany.

She succeeds Petra Rumpf as EVP of the Group's DSO business unit, who is relinquishing her executive responsibilities at Straumann and will be nominated for election to the Board of Directors at the shareholder's AGM in April 2021, as announced on 8 December.

About Straumann

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs approx. 7200 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland.

Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11 / Fax: +41 (0)61 965 11 01

Homepage: www.straumann-group.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communications

Mark Hill: +41 (0)61 965 13 21

Jana Erdmann: +41 (0)61 965 12 39

e-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com

Investor Relations

Marcel Kellerhals: +41 (0)61 965 17 51

e-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com

Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this release. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

# # #




Provider
Channel
Contact
Tensid EQS Ltd., Switzerland
www.tensid.ch
newsbox.ch
www.newsbox.ch
Provider/Channel related enquiries
marco@tensid.ch
+41 41 763 00 50
