Straumann Group appoints Rahma Samow to head fast-growing business with Dental Service Organizations

Basel, 15 December 2020 - The Straumann Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Rahma Samow as Executive Vice President of its fast-growing Dental Service Organization (DSO) Business Unit and Member of the Executive Management Board. She will join the Group on 1 March 2021.

Straumann Group CEO Guillaume Daniellot commented, "Rahma is a talented and transformative leader with an impressive track record in developing sales and digital go-to-market strategies as well as services for digital health solutions along the customer journey. She has successfully introduced and implemented new value-based digital business models for AI-enabled clinical decision support solutions, performance management services and transformative patient management solutions based on a holistic platform approach. She will have a key role in creating further opportunities to support growth in the DSO sector".

Rahma Samow joins Straumann from the global medical technology company Siemens Healthineers, where she was Senior Vice President, Global Head of Marketing, Sales & Communications at Digital Health Services. She began her career at the company in 2006 and rose through a series of managerial positions with increasing responsibility, including Head of Business Management Imaging IT Middle East & Africa, and Vice President, Head of Global Sales, Digital Health Services. Prior to joining Siemens Healthineers, Rahma Samow worked for Parexel International, a global clinical research organization and biopharmaceutical services company. Born in 1979, Rahma is a German citizen and holds a Diploma in Medical Radiology, Radiation Therapy and Nuclear Medicine Technology from the Medical University of Bonn, Germany.

She succeeds Petra Rumpf as EVP of the Group's DSO business unit, who is relinquishing her executive responsibilities at Straumann and will be nominated for election to the Board of Directors at the shareholder's AGM in April 2021, as announced on 8 December.

