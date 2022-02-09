Log in
    STMN   CH0012280076

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG

(STMN)
Straumann : Independence of the Board of Directors

02/09/2022 | 02:49pm EST
Statement

Independence of the Board of Directors

Basel, 7 February 2022

The Board strongly believes that its independence is important and in the best interest of all stakeholders.

Evaluation of independence

Having Board members with industry experience, who are familiar with stakeholder engagement, is an important ingredient for Straumann Group's success. Being a predictable operator and a reliable business partner is key.

The Board thinks it is crucial to maintain an entrepreneurial mindset which fosters a reasonable risk- taking and a high-performance culture.

The Human Resources & Compensation Committee (HRCC) reviews the independence of the Board members annually based on the criteria outlined below. The assessment of the Board member candidates' independence is an important factor when the Board of Directors prepares its annual composition proposal. The evaluation also takes into account the interests of the founding Straumann family, in their capacity as the company's largest shareholder, as well as the Maag family as the second largest. These interests must be respected and preserved.

Assessment criteria

The independence of the Board of Directors conforms with Swiss law, the Swiss Code of Best Practice for Corporate Governance as well as the SIX Directive on Information relating to Corporate Governance.

For the Straumann Group Board, a candidate for the Board of Director is considered independent if the candidate:

  • is not, and has not been for the prior three years, employed as an Executive Management Board member in the Group or any of its subsidiaries,
  • is not, and has not been for the prior three years, an employee or affiliated with the elected external auditor,
  • does not maintain a material direct or indirect business relationship with the Group or any of its subsidiaries.

The Board aims for a healthy average tenure by having a mix of long-term and newer Board members and does not impose an arbitrary end to membership after a certain length of service. The age of a Board member or length of tenure are not criteria for independence. Furthermore, significant shareholder status is also not considered a criterion for independence unless such Board member has a direct family relationship or is representing such family.

The HRCC also considers whether individual Board members would financially depend on the Straumann Group Board compensation or if other commitments would prevent the person from devoting enough time to fulfil their Board mandate. Conflicts of interest, related party transactions and other commitments potentially jeopardizing a member's independence are additional considerations.

The Board and the HRCC acknowledge that some proxy advisors apply different standards for assessing the independence of Board members, for example regarding tenure and significant shareholding status.

Disclaimer

Straumann Holding AG published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 19:48:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
