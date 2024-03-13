Dear Reader,

As we reflect on the past year's journey, we are proud to report on the progress we have made in embedding sustainable practices into the very fabric of our business.

Sustainability remains a priority for the Board of Directors

Rooted in our heritage of creating long-term value, we are committed to making a lasting positive difference for all our stakeholders. Our success is built on a sustainable business model, and we are committed to contributing our part - for today's and future generations. We focus on sustainability to improve the quality of life and advance oral care. Sustainability is integral to our business and a strategic priority as we strive to be a role model in our industry. This includes using resources wisely, applying responsible business practices, and keeping a strong focus on retaining and attracting the best talent. We work closely with all our partners across our value chain to make a positive difference socially and environmentally.

Our commitment to high standards of governance and ethical conduct continues to be a top priority, ensuring accountability and transparency in all our operations. In 2023, the ESG Task Force's responsibilities were seam- lessly integrated into the corresponding Board of Directors Committees, leveraging their specialized expertise.