  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Straumann Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STMN   CH1175448666

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG

(STMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:37 2022-08-16 am EDT
118.38 CHF   -9.50%
09:18aStraumann maintains modest 2022 outlook despite strong sales, shares slip
RE
04:54aStraumann Confident In Full-year Outlook After Strong Demand Pushes Interim Revenue Past Billion Mark
MT
04:30aTRANSCRIPT : Straumann Holding AG, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 16, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Straumann maintains modest 2022 outlook despite strong sales, shares slip

08/16/2022 | 09:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Logo of dental implant manufacturer Straumann Group is seen in Basel

(Reuters) - Swiss dental implants maker Straumann maintained its moderate 2022 outlook on Tuesday despite strong first-half sales driven by high demand, sending its shares tumbling as much as 10% in afternoon trading.

"Straumann is often conservative, but we believe there had been some hope from bulls for an upgrade" to the year's forecast, J.P.Morgan said in a note, adding the outlook implied a sharp slowdown in the latter half of the year.

The company, which specialises in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions, sees full-year organic sales growth in the low-double-digit percentage rage, against 21% growth in the first six months.

CEO Guillaume Daniellot said the group had chosen not to raise the outlook amid macroeconomic factors such as inflation and possible new COVID-19 outbreaks that could limit growth.

Dental care providers, which last year benefited from increased demand for specialty treatments as practices reopened after lockdows, now face new risks as soaring inflation hampers consumer spending.

Straumann said it had seen some inflation effects on patient flows in North America towards the end of the period, while those of Europe and Latin America remained healthy.

Daniellot said it was important to wait for Europeans to return to work in September following summer breaks to see how inflation and high energy prices would affect consumer behaviour in the region.

He also said the COVID-19 situation in China remained a concern, as the country represents more than half of Straumann's overall business in the Asia Pacific region.

The risk of new outbreaks during the colder winter months added uncertainty, he said.

Straumann's reported first-half revenue of 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.3 billion), and said its manufacturing had been running at full capacity to meet higher demand and to manage challenges due to delays in the delivery of machinery.

It said finance chief Peter Hackel would leave the company by January 2023 to pursue career opportunities elsewhere, and that the company was searching for a replacement.

Shares were down 9.7% at 118.05 Swiss francs in afternoon trading.

($1 = 0.9466 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Marie Mannes and Andrey Sychev in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi and Bernadette Baum)

By Marie Mannes


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENERGY S.P.A. -0.37% 2.66 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG -9.86% 117.3 Delayed Quote.-32.47%
Financials
Sales 2022 2 331 M 2 466 M 2 466 M
Net income 2022 484 M 512 M 512 M
Net cash 2022 365 M 386 M 386 M
P/E ratio 2022 42,7x
Yield 2022 0,61%
Capitalization 20 849 M 22 065 M 22 065 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,79x
EV / Sales 2023 7,69x
Nbr of Employees 8 873
Free-Float 66,5%
Chart STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Straumann Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 130,80 CHF
Average target price 154,67 CHF
Spread / Average Target 18,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Daniellot Chief Executive Officer
Peter Hackel Chief Financial Officer
Gilbert Achermann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Ullrich Group Chief Information Officer
Mark D. Johnson Head-Operations, Regulatory & Quality Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG-32.47%22 065
SONOVA HOLDING AG-5.73%21 806
COCHLEAR LIMITED1.82%10 186
DEMANT A/S-18.53%8 243
ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC.-38.53%3 301
EYEBRIGHT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.-6.45%3 054