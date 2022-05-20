Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Switzerland
  4. Swiss Exchange
  5. Straumann Holding AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STMN   CH1175448666

STRAUMANN HOLDING AG

(STMN)
  Report
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/19 11:30:34 am EDT
113.85 CHF   -1.64%
01:25aSTRAUMANN : to acquire PlusDental, a doctor-led clear-aligner treatment solutions provider in Europe
PU
05/18Switzerland's Ypsomed To Appoint New Chairman In June
MT
05/02Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Straumann, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Straumann : to acquire PlusDental, a doctor-led clear-aligner treatment solutions provider in Europe

05/20/2022 | 01:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • PlusDental combines consumer marketing expertise with doctor-led treatments, complementing the Group's strategic priority to invest in the orthodontics segment
  • PlusDental expands Straumann Group's footprint in the doctor-led consumer orthodontics segment through added market coverage in countries such as the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK
  • Straumann to purchase PlusDental for approximately CHF 135 million

Basel/Berlin, 20 May 2022:The Straumann Group has signed an agreement to fully acquire PlusDental, a provider of orthodontic treatment solutions in Europe. This acquisition will further strengthen the Group's strategic consumer expertise and unlock further growth potential. PlusDental has built up a broad network of clinics across Europe, which will accelerate the Group's expansion, especially in the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK.

Straumann Group CEO, Guillaume Daniellot,said: "We are happy to welcome the PlusDental team to the Straumann Group. The company's solution perfectly complements our existing doctor-led consumer orthodontics offering and will help us expand faster. With its high quality medical, tech and data driven approach, the PlusDental business will further add to our medical expertise in the orthodontics space to ensure high quality care can be offered to health consumers. In addition, this will enable us to offer dentists further opportunities to offer convenient, clinically-based, quality treatments to patients which will help them grow their practices".

PlusDental offers clear aligners - an alternative to braces - to treat slight and moderate malocclusions in the anterior region, like crooked teeth, crowded teeth and gaps between teeth. The company attracts patients seeking esthetic dental treatment to its website through targeted advertising. PlusDental combines consistent digitalization and high medical standards with the goal of making innovative dentistry accessible to more people. In addition to working with experienced partner dentists across Europe, the company is supported by an independent medical advisory board.

Eva-Maria Meijnen, Lukas Brosseder and Peter Baumgart, co-CEOs of PlusDental, added: "We are looking forward to working together with the Straumann Group. This is a very exciting opportunity as both companies share the vision of high-quality dentistry and putting patients first. Together we will provide access to dental care to many people in the future".

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be closed in the coming weeks.

About PlusDental

The health-tech start-up PlusDental is present in several European countries and is a leading provider of doctor-led clear-aligner treatment solutions. Together with its network of clinics across Europe, the company has digitized the entire treatment process for mild to moderate malocclusions. PlusDental relies on in-house development and production of the aligners in its Berlin dental laboratory and on medical checks by registered dentists. In total, over 50 000 and in 2021, more than 20 000 patients have already successfully completed treatment with PlusDental. In 2021, PlusDental was named test winner in the aligner provider category by the German Institute for Service Quality (DISQ).

About Straumann Group

The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Anthogyr, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, Medentika, Neodent, NUVO, Straumann and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 9000 people worldwide. Its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

Straumann Holding AG, Peter Merian-Weg 12, 4002 Basel, Switzerland

Phone: +41 (0)61 965 11 11

Homepage: www.straumann-group.com

Contacts:

Corporate Communication

Silvia Dobry: +41 (0)61 965 15 62

Jana Erdmann: +41 (0)61 965 12 39

E-mail: corporate.communication@straumann.com

Investor Relations

Marcel Kellerhals:+41 (0)61 965 17 51

E-mail: investor.relations@straumann.com

Disclaimer

This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of management, and which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Straumann Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this document. Statements are made on the basis of management's views and assumptions regarding future events and business performance at the time the statements are made. They are subject to risks and uncertainties including, but not confined to, future global economic conditions, pandemics, exchange rates, legal provisions, market conditions, activities by competitors and other factors outside Straumann's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual outcomes may vary materially from those forecasted or expected. Straumann is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This release constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy any securities.

# # #

Disclaimer

Straumann Holding AG published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 05:24:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
01:25aSTRAUMANN : to acquire PlusDental, a doctor-led clear-aligner treatment solutions provider..
PU
05/18Switzerland's Ypsomed To Appoint New Chairman In June
MT
05/02Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Straumann, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
05/02Mirabaud Securities Lifts Price Target on Straumann, Maintains Buy Recommendation
MT
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Straumann Holding AG, Q1 2022 Sales/ Trading Statement Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/28Straumann's Q1 Revenue Grows 25% On Higher Patients Flow
MT
04/28STRAUMANN : reports very strong first quarter
PU
04/28Straumann Holding AG acquired an unknown minority stake in Good Methods Global Inc.
CI
04/20STRAUMANN HOLDING AG : SPLIT: 10 of 1
FA
04/13EINLADUNG : Straumann Group Webcast – Umsatzzahlen 1. Quartal 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 324 M 2 392 M 2 392 M
Net income 2022 485 M 499 M 499 M
Net cash 2022 401 M 412 M 412 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,9x
Yield 2022 0,73%
Capitalization 18 148 M 18 679 M 18 679 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,64x
EV / Sales 2023 6,59x
Nbr of Employees 8 873
Free-Float 66,4%
Chart STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
Straumann Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRAUMANN HOLDING AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 113,85 CHF
Average target price 170,46 CHF
Spread / Average Target 49,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Guillaume Daniellot Chief Executive Officer
Peter Hackel Chief Financial Officer
Gilbert Achermann Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Ullrich Group Chief Information Officer
Mark D. Johnson Head-Operations, Regulatory & Quality Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRAUMANN HOLDING AG-40.24%18 679
SONOVA HOLDING AG-12.47%19 750
COCHLEAR LIMITED0.38%9 973
DEMANT A/S-12.47%9 120
EYEBRIGHT MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY (BEIJING) CO., LTD.-10.65%2 903
ANGELALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC.-51.84%2 676