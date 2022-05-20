Straumann : to acquire PlusDental, a doctor-led clear-aligner treatment solutions provider in Europe

PlusDental expands Straumann Group's footprint in the doctor-led consumer orthodontics segment through added market coverage in countries such as the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK

Basel/Berlin, 20 May 2022:The Straumann Group has signed an agreement to fully acquire PlusDental, a provider of orthodontic treatment solutions in Europe. This acquisition will further strengthen the Group's strategic consumer expertise and unlock further growth potential. PlusDental has built up a broad network of clinics across Europe, which will accelerate the Group's expansion, especially in the Netherlands, Sweden, and the UK.

Straumann Group CEO, Guillaume Daniellot,said: "We are happy to welcome the PlusDental team to the Straumann Group. The company's solution perfectly complements our existing doctor-led consumer orthodontics offering and will help us expand faster. With its high quality medical, tech and data driven approach, the PlusDental business will further add to our medical expertise in the orthodontics space to ensure high quality care can be offered to health consumers. In addition, this will enable us to offer dentists further opportunities to offer convenient, clinically-based, quality treatments to patients which will help them grow their practices".

PlusDental offers clear aligners - an alternative to braces - to treat slight and moderate malocclusions in the anterior region, like crooked teeth, crowded teeth and gaps between teeth. The company attracts patients seeking esthetic dental treatment to its website through targeted advertising. PlusDental combines consistent digitalization and high medical standards with the goal of making innovative dentistry accessible to more people. In addition to working with experienced partner dentists across Europe, the company is supported by an independent medical advisory board.

Eva-Maria Meijnen, Lukas Brosseder and Peter Baumgart, co-CEOs of PlusDental, added: "We are looking forward to working together with the Straumann Group. This is a very exciting opportunity as both companies share the vision of high-quality dentistry and putting patients first. Together we will provide access to dental care to many people in the future".

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be closed in the coming weeks.