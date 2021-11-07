Our first of its kind digital literacy program at Strauss was launched this week, training 500 employees from factories and logistics sites how to use digital platforms.

As the world changes, digital proves to be beneficial for everyone, though there are still people who can't take full advantage of it due to skills and knowledge gaps.

We are an organization that uses technology as an engine for growth, so it is imperative that we give our employees access to digital platforms so that they can utilize them in their personal and professional lives.