  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE - 11/04
94.5 ILS   +0.66%
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Digital literacy program

11/07/2021 | 10:18am EST
Our first of its kind digital literacy program at Strauss was launched this week, training 500 employees from factories and logistics sites how to use digital platforms.

As the world changes, digital proves to be beneficial for everyone, though there are still people who can't take full advantage of it due to skills and knowledge gaps.

We are an organization that uses technology as an engine for growth, so it is imperative that we give our employees access to digital platforms so that they can utilize them in their personal and professional lives.

Disclaimer

Strauss Group Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2021 15:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 5 873 M 1 889 M 1 889 M
Net income 2020 533 M 171 M 171 M
Net Debt 2020 1 707 M 549 M 549 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 3,03%
Capitalization 10 975 M 3 525 M 3 530 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,49x
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
Nbr of Employees 16 550
Free-Float 42,5%
Chart STRAUSS GROUP LTD.
Duration : Period :
Strauss Group Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STRAUSS GROUP LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 94,50 ILS
Average target price 107,50 ILS
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Managers and Directors
Giora Bar Dea President & Chief Executive Officer
Ariel Chetrit Chief Financial Officer
Ofra Strauss Lahat Chairman
Dalia Narkys Independent External Director
Yehoshua Shemer Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRAUSS GROUP LTD.-1.95%3 525
NESTLÉ S.A.18.15%371 240
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.6.48%86 851
YIHAI KERRY ARAWANA HOLDINGS CO., LTD-38.03%56 877
THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY9.17%46 364
DANONE6.68%43 132