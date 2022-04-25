Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Strauss Group Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRS   IL0007460160

STRAUSS GROUP LTD.

(STRS)
  Report
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-23
97.62 ILS   +1.40%
Israel's Strauss recalls chocolate after salmonella found

04/25/2022 | 04:46am EDT
JERUSALEM, April 25 (Reuters) - Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group said on Monday it was recalling more than a dozen types of Elite brand chocolate after a routine inspection at its plant in northern Israel found traces of salmonella.

Strauss - a maker of snacks, fresh food and coffee with an Israeli market share of 12.4% - disclosed in a regulatory filing the discovery of the bacterium, which can cause intestinal disease.

Strauss recalled products made after Feb. 20 and the Nazareth-area plant has been shut to find the source of the problem, the company said, adding it was coordinating with Israel's Health Ministry.

The company said it was not aware of any customer contracting salmonella from one of its products.

It said that while it was not yet able to assess the impact of the recall and plant shutdown on its financial results, it may have a material effect on 2022 profits.

Strauss' shares were down nearly 3% in morning trading in Tel Aviv. Exports of Elite chocolate, while modest, appeal to foreign Jews who observe kosher dietary restrictions.

Earlier this month, Belgian health authorities ordered Italian confectionary group Ferrero to suspend production at its plant in Belgium, after an investigation into dozens of cases of salmonella linked to the company's Kinder chocolates. (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2022
