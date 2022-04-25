Israel's Strauss recalls chocolate after salmonella found

JERUSALEM, April 25 (Reuters) - Israeli foodmaker Strauss
Group said on Monday it was recalling more than a
dozen types of Elite brand chocolate after a routine inspection
at its plant in northern Israel found traces of salmonella.
Strauss - a maker of snacks, fresh food and coffee with an
Israeli market share of 12.4% - disclosed in a regulatory filing
the discovery of the bacterium, which can cause intestinal
disease.
Strauss recalled products made after Feb. 20 and the
Nazareth-area plant has been shut to find the source of the
problem, the company said, adding it was coordinating with
Israel's Health Ministry.
The company said it was not aware of any customer
contracting salmonella from one of its products.
It said that while it was not yet able to assess the impact
of the recall and plant shutdown on its financial results, it
may have a material effect on 2022 profits.
Strauss' shares were down nearly 3% in morning trading in
Tel Aviv. Exports of Elite chocolate, while modest, appeal to
foreign Jews who observe kosher dietary restrictions.
Earlier this month, Belgian health authorities ordered
Italian confectionary group Ferrero to suspend production at its
plant in Belgium, after an investigation into dozens of cases of
salmonella linked to the company's Kinder chocolates.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Crispian Balmer)