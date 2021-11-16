Strauss : 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Release

The international food and beverage group's sales rise 6.9%1 in Q3 2021

Strauss Group announces a strong quarter with NIS 2.3 billion in revenue

Strauss Group has maintained its growth momentum as Strauss Israel, Strauss Water and

Strauss Coffee deliver solid revenue growth. The Group recorded NIS 52 million in profit from its

FoodTech business.

Net profit attributable to shareholders in the third quarter was NIS 204 million

This morning, the international food and beverage company Strauss Group published its financial statements for the third quarter of 2021. The financial statements demonstrate that the Group has continued the growth momentum as in the past quarters, with revenues for the quarter amounting to NIS

2.3 billion, an increase of 6.9% compared to the corresponding period last year. Sales growth is evident in most of the company's operations: Strauss's activity in Israel, Strauss Water's business, and the worldwide operations of Strauss Coffee. Sales of the dips and spreads company Sabra in the US in the quarter were stable.

Strauss Group President & CEO, Giora Bardea: "Strauss is making strides in its growth journey while coping with the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on world economy. Among other things, these effects are expressed in global increases in commodity prices, worldwide shipping and handling costs and industrial energy prices. Group management is working to preserve resilience and stability, while making investments to ensure that the company is well-aligned and will maintain its growth momentum in the future. This is reflected in the growth delivered by the Group in its core businesses, along with initial returns on its strategic investment in innovation and in the FoodTech industry, which had a positive effect on the Group's profit in the quarter. ESG remains a core focus in our business and the Group is constantly improving its ESG scores. Together, these components will secure the Group's continuing resilience and growth in the future".

Despite the rise in revenues, the company reported stability in gross profit, which amounted to NIS 828 million, and a slight drop in operating profit (before inclusion of the profits of the FoodTech incubator), which amounted to NIS 248 million. Erosion of the gross and operating margins is largely the result of the increase in raw material prices, notably green coffee and milk, as well as rising global manufacturing and shipping costs as part of the fallout as the world emerges from the pandemic. Strauss reported a 20% increase in operating profit, which rose to NIS 300 million, and a 28.1% increase in net profit, which was NIS 204 million. This increase is due to a gain of NIS 52 million recorded by the company in its FoodTech business, which is largely the result of the impressive funding round closed by cultured meat developer, Aleph Farms. Furthermore, the incubator was recently joined by a new startup active in the manufacture of cultured fish products.

Strauss Israel continued to grow its business and market share and ended the quarter with a 2.4% sales growth, bringing sales to NIS 976 million. In the third quarter, the food industry in Israel recorded a drop

1 Organic growth excluding foreign currency effects.

The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those items, unless stated otherwise.