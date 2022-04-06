Strauss : Further production delays at Sabra

CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION The Hebrew version is the binding version

Re: Further production delays at Sabra

Strauss Group wishes to update, further to the Company's Immediate Report dated February 9, 2022 regarding the adjustment plan for Sabra's manufacturing site in Virginia, and further to section 21.3 of the Company's Directors' Report dated March 22, 2022, that due to manufacturing disruptions in the past few days, there will be substantial delays and changes in scope and timing to the adjustment plan.

Accordingly, the Company anticipates further negative impact on Sabra's operating results in 2022, including in Sabra's sales volumes and profit, which may also impact the Company's results. Currently it is not possible to estimate the influence on Sabra's or the Company's results.

The statements contained in this report with respect to the effect of the adjustment plan, Sabra's operating results and the results of the Group, are forward-looking information, as this term is defined in the Securities Law, 1968, which is based on Sabra's plans on the date of this report, and may not materialize, or may materialize in a substantially different manner, as a result, among other things, of the reaction of Sabra's customers, the pace and extent of success of the adjustments made.

