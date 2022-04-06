Log in
    STRS   IL0007460160

STRAUSS GROUP LTD.

(STRS)
  Report
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-04
96 ILS   -0.10%
96 ILS   -0.10%
Strauss : Further production delays at Sabra

04/06/2022 | 05:13am EDT
CONVENIENCE TRANSLATION The Hebrew version is the binding version

6.4.2022

Re: Further production delays at Sabra

Strauss Group wishes to update, further to the Company's Immediate Report dated February 9, 2022 regarding the adjustment plan for Sabra's manufacturing site in Virginia, and further to section 21.3 of the Company's Directors' Report dated March 22, 2022, that due to manufacturing disruptions in the past few days, there will be substantial delays and changes in scope and timing to the adjustment plan.

Accordingly, the Company anticipates further negative impact on Sabra's operating results in 2022, including in Sabra's sales volumes and profit, which may also impact the Company's results. Currently it is not possible to estimate the influence on Sabra's or the Company's results.

The statements contained in this report with respect to the effect of the adjustment plan, Sabra's operating results and the results of the Group, are forward-looking information, as this term is defined in the Securities Law, 1968, which is based on Sabra's plans on the date of this report, and may not materialize, or may materialize in a substantially different manner, as a result, among other things, of the reaction of Sabra's customers, the pace and extent of success of the adjustments made.

For further information please contact:

Daniella Finn

Director of Investor Relations | Strauss Group

49 Hasivim St., Petach Tikva | 49517 Phone: + 972-3-675-2545

Daniella.finn@strauss-group.comwww.strauss-group.com

Disclaimer

Strauss Group Ltd. published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 09:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
