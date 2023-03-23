Strauss Israel
Analyst presentation
March 2023
Raanan Kovalsky
CEO Strauss Israel
2023-present
2019-2022
CEO Strauss Dairies (partnership with Danone)
2014-2019
CEO Strauss Israel Sales Division
2011-2013
Strauss Israel VP trade, responsibilities for all retail and trade in Israel
1997-2011
A variety of managerial positions in the Sales Division of Strauss Frito Lay
(Salty snack JV with Pepsico)
In 2022 Strauss Israel sales decline by 8.9% due to the confectionery recall;
all other categories grew. Margins eroded as a result of the recall as well as cost inflations primarily effecting raw & packaging materials and energy expenses
Fun & Indulgence revenues
Health & wellness revenues
2,537
2,688
2,784
1,144
1,149
712
0.4%+
-38.0%
6.0%+
3.6%+
2020
2021
2022
Fun & Indulgence EBIT
Health & wellness EBIT
307
340
280
111
110
9.7%
0.8%-
9.6%
374.4%-
12.1%
11.0%+
12.7%
17.6%-
10.1%
-42.5%
-302
As an Innovative and branded company,
we continued to launch new products for a variety of consumers
Innovation 2022
Q1
Q3
Q2
Q4
Following a comprehensive investments in food safety, we resumed production at the confectionery plant and have gained back significant market share
Strauss market share in confectionery
29.5%30.0%
28.0%27.8%
28.1%29.2%29.5%
27.8%28.5%29.5%28.8%28.3%
27.3%
24.1%
Recall
7.9%
6.4%
4.1%
23.8%
19.9%
16.3%
11.0%11.6%12.4%
9.6%
27.9%
25.3%
23.1%
21.8%
20.9%
1/2021
2/2021
3/2021
4/2021
5/2021
6/2021
7/2021
8/2021
9/2021
10/2021
11/2021
12/2021
1/2022
2/2022
3/2022
4/2022
5/2022
6/2022
7/2022
8/2022
9/2022
10/2022
11/2022
12/2022
1/2023
2/2023
5 - 2023 129
6 - 2023 2 5
7 - 2023 212
8 - 2023 219
9 - 2023 226
Months
Weeks
Source: Storenext
