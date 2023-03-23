Advanced search
Strauss : Israel Analyst presentation-March 2023

03/23/2023 | 04:13am EDT
Strauss Israel

Analyst presentation

March 2023

Raanan Kovalsky

CEO Strauss Israel

2023-present

CEO Strauss Israel

2019-2022

CEO Strauss Dairies (partnership with Danone)

2014-2019

CEO Strauss Israel Sales Division

2011-2013

Strauss Israel VP trade, responsibilities for all retail and trade in Israel

1997-2011

A variety of managerial positions in the Sales Division of Strauss Frito Lay

(Salty snack JV with Pepsico)

In 2022 Strauss Israel sales decline by 8.9% due to the confectionery recall;

all other categories grew. Margins eroded as a result of the recall as well as cost inflations primarily effecting raw & packaging materials and energy expenses

Fun & Indulgence revenues

Health & wellness revenues

2,537

2,688

2,784

1,144

1,149

712

0.4%+

-38.0%

6.0%+

3.6%+

2020

2021

2022

2020

2021

2022

Fun & Indulgence EBIT

Health & wellness EBIT

307

340

280

111

110

9.7%

0.8%-

9.6%

374.4%-

12.1%

11.0%+

12.7%

17.6%-

10.1%

2020

2021

2022

2020

2021

2022

-42.5%

-302

As an Innovative and branded company,

we continued to launch new products for a variety of consumers

Innovation 2022

Q1

Q3

Q2

Q4

Following a comprehensive investments in food safety, we resumed production at the confectionery plant and have gained back significant market share

Strauss market share in confectionery

29.5%30.0%

28.0%27.8%

28.1%29.2%29.5%

27.8%28.5%29.5%28.8%28.3%

27.3%

27.3%

27.3%

24.1%

Recall

7.9%

6.4%

4.1%

23.8%

19.9%

16.3%

11.0%11.6%12.4%

9.6%

27.9%

25.3%

23.1%

21.8%

20.9%

1/2021

2/2021

3/2021

4/2021

5/2021

6/2021

7/2021

8/2021

9/2021

10/2021

11/2021

12/2021

1/2022

2/2022

3/2022

4/2022

5/2022

6/2022

7/2022

8/2022

9/2022

10/2022

11/2022

12/2022

1/2023

2/2023

5 - 2023 129

6 - 2023 2 5

7 - 2023 212

8 - 2023 219

9 - 2023 226

Months

Weeks

Source: Storenext

