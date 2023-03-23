Strauss : Israel Analyst presentation-March 2023

In 2022 Strauss Israel sales decline by 8.9% due to the confectionery recall;

all other categories grew. Margins eroded as a result of the recall as well as cost inflations primarily effecting raw & packaging materials and energy expenses

Fun & Indulgence revenues Health & wellness revenues 2,537 2,688 2,784 1,144 1,149 712 0.4%+ -38.0% 6.0%+ 3.6%+ 2020 2021 2022 2020 2021 2022