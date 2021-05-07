Strawbear Entertainment : HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Strawbear Entertainment Group

稻草熊娛樂集團

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2125)

HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING

This announcement is made at the request of the Stock Exchange in respect of the concentration of the shareholding of the Company in the hands of a limited number of Shareholders as at 19 April 2021.

In view of the high concentration of shareholding in a small number of Shareholders, Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware that the price of the Shares could fluctuate substantially even with a small number of Shares traded, and should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares.

This announcement is made by Strawbear Entertainment Group (the "Company") at the request of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in respect of the high concentration of the shareholding of the Company in the hands of a limited number of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholder(s)") as at 19 April 2021.

HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING

The Company noted that an announcement (the "SFC Announcement") was published by the Securities and Futures Commission (the "SFC") on 6 May 2021.

As disclosed in the SFC Announcement, the SFC has recently completed an enquiry into the shareholding of the Company. The SFC's findings suggested that as at 19 April 2021, 21 shareholders held an aggregate of 167,905,000 shares of the Company (the "Shares"), representing 24.41% of the issued Shares. Such shareholding, together with 507,709,000 Shares (representing 73.80% of the issued Shares) held by four substantial shareholders, represented 98.20% of the issued Shares as at 19 April 2021. Therefore, only 12,353,000 Shares (representing 1.80% of the issued Shares) were held by other shareholders.