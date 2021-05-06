Strawbear Entertainment : SFC ANNOUNCEMENT - HIGH CONCENTRATION OF SHAREHOLDING

Announcement

6 May 2021

High Concentration of Shareholding

in

Strawbear Entertainment Group (Stock Code: 02125)

This announcement is made by the Securities and Futures Commission ("SFC") in respect of the concentration of the shareholding of Strawbear Entertainment Group ("the Company") in the hands of a limited number of shareholders as at 19 April 2021.

In view of the high concentration of shareholding in a small number of shareholders, shareholders and prospective investors should be aware that the price of the shares of the Company ("Shares") could fluctuate substantially even with a small number of Shares traded, and should exercise extreme caution when dealing in the Shares.

The SFC has recently completed an enquiry into the shareholding of the Company. Our findings suggested that as at 19 April 2021, 21 shareholders held an aggregate of 167,905,000 Shares, representing 24.41% of the issued Shares. Such shareholding, together with 507,709,000 Shares (representing 73.80% of the issued Shares) held by 4 substantial shareholders, represented 98.20% of the issued Shares as at 19 April 2021. Therefore, only 12,353,000 Shares (representing 1.80% of the issued Shares) were held by other shareholders.

As at 19 April 2021, the shareholding structure of the Company was as follows:-

% of total Number of number of Shares held issued Shares (Shares) (%) Leading Glory Investments Limited (Note 1) 290,480,000 42.22 Taurus Holding Ltd. (Note 2) 97,320,000 14.15 Glesason Global Limited (Note 3) 73,600,000 10.70 Snow Lake Capital (HK) Limited (Note 4) 46,309,000 6.73 A group of 21 shareholders 167,905,000 24.41 Other shareholders 12,353,000 1.80 Total 687,967,000 100.00

Note 1: Leading Glory Investments Limited is owned as to (i) 99% by Master Genius Global Limited, the holding vehicle used by Vistra Trust (Singapore) Pte. Limited, the trustee of the LXF Family Trust which is a discretionary trust established by Mr. Liu Xiaofeng ("Mr. Liu") (the Chairman and Executive Director of the Company) as the settlor and protector and Mr. Liu's wholly-owned holding company Master Sagittarius Holding Limited as the beneficiary; and (ii) 1% by Master Sagittarius Holding Limited which is wholly owned by Mr. Liu.

Note 2: Taurus Holding Ltd. is wholly owned by iQIYI, Inc..

