STRAWBERRY FIELDS REIT, INC.

02:15pStrawberry Fields REIT, Inc. to Present in the Jan 26th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event
NE
01/10Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. acquired Skilled Nursing Facility in Jackson, Kentucky.
CI
2022Strawberry fields reit inc. declares 2022 cash dividend of $0.10 per common share
PR
Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. to Present in the Jan 26th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

01/17/2023 | 02:15pm EST
South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (OTCQX: STRW) (the "Company"), announced today they will be attending and presenting at the virtual Q1 Investor Summit on January 26th, 2023. During the presentation, the Company's Chief Investment Officer, Jeff Bajtner, will discuss the Company and its vision for 2023. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Event:Q1 Investor Summit
Date:January 26th, 2023
Presentation:January 26th at 12:00 p.m. EST
Location:https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DnS_RAIGSWe9_uCQWKnUmA

 

  • The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market
  • 1x1's will be available for qualified investors
  • The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 80 healthcare properties, of which 79 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The properties comprise 86 healthcare facilities, consisting of 75 stand-alone skilled nursing facilities, four dual-purpose facilities used as both skilled nursing facilities and long-term acute care hospitals, and three assisted living facilities.

For further information:

Jeffrey Bajtner
Ir@sfreit.com
1-773-747-4100 x422
www.strawberryfieldsreit.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 87,0 M - -
Net income 2021 5,34 M - -
Net Debt 2021 478 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 53,4 M 53,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 8
Free-Float 99,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Moishe Gubin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jack Levine Independent Director
Michael Blisko Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STRAWBERRY FIELDS REIT, INC.1.70%53
WELLTOWER INC.8.54%33 620
VENTAS8.75%19 582
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.7.90%14 540
HEALTHCARE REALTY TRUST INCORPORATED7.16%7 859
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.15.17%7 672