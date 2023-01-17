Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. to Present in the Jan 26th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

South Bend, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - January 17, 2023) - Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (OTCQX: STRW) (the "Company"), announced today they will be attending and presenting at the virtual Q1 Investor Summit on January 26th, 2023. During the presentation, the Company's Chief Investment Officer, Jeff Bajtner, will discuss the Company and its vision for 2023. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: January 26th, 2023 Presentation: January 26th at 12:00 p.m. EST Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_DnS_RAIGSWe9_uCQWKnUmA

The theme is 25 micro-cap companies with a catalyst and/or strong performance in the current market

1x1's will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 80 healthcare properties, of which 79 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The properties comprise 86 healthcare facilities, consisting of 75 stand-alone skilled nursing facilities, four dual-purpose facilities used as both skilled nursing facilities and long-term acute care hospitals, and three assisted living facilities.

For further information:

Jeffrey Bajtner

Ir@sfreit.com

1-773-747-4100 x422

www.strawberryfieldsreit.com

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q1 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 30 companies and over 120 institutional, family office, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Technology, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate. Contact: emily@investorsummitgroup.com.

