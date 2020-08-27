2020-08-27: STRAX: INTERIM REPORT NO 2 FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR 2020

STRAX AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - JUNE 2020 1

STRAX DELIVERS STRONG QUARTER THROUGH E-COMMERCE GROWTH AND LAUNCH OF NEW HEALTH & WELLNESS PRODUCT CATEGORY

The Group's sales for the period January 1 - June 30, 2020, amounted to MEUR 50.2 (44.6), with a gross margin of 23.7 (24.6) percent.

The Group's result for the period January 1 - June 30, 2020, amounted to MEUR -2.8(-3.2) corresponding to EUR -0.02(-0.02) per share. The result for the period was negatively affected by MEUR 2.8 (1.8) related to the decline in value of the Zagg shares.

EBITDA for the period January 1 - June 30, 2020, amounted to MEUR 1.4 (2.1).

Equity as of June 30, 2020 amounted to MEUR 17.3 (18.3) corresponding to EUR 0.15 (0.17) per share.

STRAX entered the health & wellness product category and started delivering facemasks,

gloves and disinfectants to existing as well as new customers, including branches within the United Nations and hospitals in Q2 2020.

STRAX launched a new brand, Planet Buddies, offering a range of children's headphones, speakers and holders based on a variety of colorful characters of endangered and threatened species.

Urbanista, a STRAX brand, launched a limited-edition Bluetooth speaker in collaboration with H&M Home.

limited-edition Bluetooth speaker in collaboration with H&M Home. STRAX renewed its contract with mobilcom-debitel for another four years, where STRAX will supply approximately 550 stores and the online shop www.mobilcom-debitel.de with a broad range of products from its extensive portfolio of brands, including mobilcom-debitel's own freenet brand´.

STRAX signed a five-year global exclusive distribution agreement with Aetheris to accelerate sales of their established and intelligent face mask brand, Airpop. The Airpop product range will be brought to market by STRAX in Q3 2020.

Significant events after the end of the period

STRAX signed a senior secured loan facility in the amount of MEUR 30 with Proventus Capital Partners.

"STRAX performed very well in the second quarter, a period of unprecedented market conditions, during which a large portion of our traditional retail customers closed their physical stores and almost everything online-related progressed exponentially. We rolled out an entirely new product category of health & wellness products and stepped up our investment in e-commerce, where we achieved 200% growth year to date.

The entire STRAX organization deserves massive praise for demonstrating resilience and agility since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic."

Gudmundur Palmason, CEO

