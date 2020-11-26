2020-11-26: STRAX: Interim report no. 3 for the financial year 2020

STRAX AB INTERIM REPORT JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2020 1

STRAX performance in the third quarter driven by strong growth across all online channels and market recovery in retail distribution

The Group's sales for the period January 1 - September 30, 2020, amounted to MEUR 76.7 (72.3), with a gross margin of 25.5 (24.1) percent.

The Group's result for the period January 1 - September 30, 2020, amounted to MEUR -2.6(-2.7) corresponding to EUR -0.01(-0.02) per share. The result for the period was negatively affected by MEUR 3.1 (1.1) related to the decline in value of the Zagg shares.

EBITDA for the period January 1 - September 30, 2020, amounted to MEUR 4.9 (5.1).

Equity as of September 30, 2020 amounted to MEUR 17.5 (18.8) corresponding to EUR 0.14 (0.16) per share.

STRAX entered the health & wellness product category and started delivering facemasks, gloves and disinfectants to existing as well as new customers, including branches within the United Nations and hospitals in Q2 2020.

In July 2020 STRAX signed a senior secured loan facility in the amount of MEUR 30 with Proventus Capital Partners.

The loan proceeds from Proventus were paid out in two tranches, a subordinated tranche of MEUR 6 in July 2020, to provide additional working capital until the full amount was paid out in October 2020, in connection with the refinancing of maturing loans of already existing German bank consortium.

STRAX signed a five-year global exclusive distribution agreement with Aetheris to accelerate sales of their established and intelligent face mask brand, Airpop. The Airpop product range will be brought to market by STRAX in Q3 2020.

Significant events after the end of the period

STRAX continues to experience strong interest and demand for health & wellness products and has already established a name for itself in the category. STRAX continues to participate in and winning tenders in the category and volumes are expected to increase in the fourth quarter 2020.

STRAX and Erikson Consumer, a Jam Industries company, have signed an exclusive distribution agreement in Canada for all STRAX own and licensed mobile accessories brands. The agreement covers both STRAX mobile accessories brands, such as Urbanista, Clckr and Richmond & Finch, as well as newly established health & wellness brands, AVO+ and Airpop as a non-exclusive agreement.

"STRAX performed well during the third quarter, a period heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. Demand for mobile accessories remained relatively weak in brick and mortar retail, whilst our online sales maintained strong momentum delivering year-over-year growth in excess of 200% in the quarter. Our newly established health & wellness business furthermore secured several large contracts for personal protection equipment (PPE) with deliveries starting later this year. The entire STRAX team has demonstrated both resilience and resourcefulness throughout the pandemic and is fully committed to work tirelessly to future proof our business".

Gudmundur Palmason, CEO

This information is information that STRAX AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:55 CET on November 26, 2020.