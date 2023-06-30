(Alliance News) - Streaks Gaming PLC said that its annual loss had widened in a difficult year and announced the launch of Streak Social, its new artificial intelligence social platform.

Streaks Gaming, a London-based provider of AI-focused conversational gaming, said its pretax loss for the year ended February 28 widened to GBP3.4 million from GBP600,000 the year before.

The company declared no revenue, unchanged from the year prior, while its total assets increased to GBP2.3 million from GBP160,000.

Streaks Gaming did not declare a dividend in the period, unchanged from the prior year.

The company also announced the launch of a second product, Streaks Social.

"The Streaks Social AI platform will allow influencers to better connect and monetise their existing fans through the automatic creation of an AI avatar," said the company.

Streaks Gaming said that users' AI avatars will be fully customisable and use both voice and text-driven prompts, with video prompts anticipated in the near-term development pipeline. This, the company said, will provide each user with a unique experience.

"We are confident that the investment in generative AI in the conversational and companion space will set us apart from our competitors and continue to drive our growth in the industry," said Non-Executive Chair Mike Edwards.

Shares in Streaks Gaming were untraded at 2.57 pence in London on Friday morning. They last traded at 2.60p on Thursday.

By Will Neill, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved