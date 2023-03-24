Streaks Gaming inks advertising partnership with William Hill US

(Alliance News) - Streaks Gaming PLC on Friday said it has inked a new advertising partnership with Las Vegas-based gambling company William Hill US.

The London-based conversational gaming company started trading as a standard listing on the London Stock Exchange in January. At its IPO, Streaks Gaming shares were issued at 3.38 pence.

Shares in Streaks Gaming were up 2.1% to 2.96p each in London on Friday morning. Since its IPO, the company's stock is down 12%.

On Friday, Streaks Gaming said it has signed an advertising partnership with William Hill US, including Caesars Sportsbook & Casino and World Series of Poker.

Under the agreement, Streaks will feature William Hill US offers throughout the Streaks product. The company expect the partnership to increase revenue per user, as Streaks accrues a referral bonus for every new first-time depositor referred.

Streaks said that the new deal takes the total of signed commercial partnerships to 14 with other notable brands including FanDuel, DraftKings and BetMGM.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Rutledge said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with William Hill US, Caesars Sportsbook & Casino and World Series of Poker; their reputation and reach in the American sports betting and casino industry will allow us to further enrich the Streaks ecosystem giving users greater choice and access to a wider selection of offers for first time deposits on multiple platforms. We also believe this will have a positive impact on our revenue per customer as the customer base matures."

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.