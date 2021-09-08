Log in
    STRM   US86323X1063

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(STRM)
North Carolina-Based Medical Center Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™

09/08/2021 | 08:46am EDT
Automated Coding Analysis for Inpatient and Outpatient Care

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively revenue leakage and financial performance, today announced it has signed a contract with a Cerner EHR-based health system located in Eastern North Carolina. The nearly 300-bed medical center will use eValuator’s automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance from their inpatient and outpatient services.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“As another provider joins the movement to pre-bill revenue integrity with eValuator, we recognize and appreciate the trust these organizations are placing in our coding optimization technology,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “Coding accuracy drives compliant financial performance, and we are pleased that this medical center agrees eValuator is the ideal solution to proactively identify and address the issues that contribute to revenue leakage or risk exposure.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

To Learn More
Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303.887.9625
jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 15,4 M - -
Net income 2022 -7,82 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,51x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81,0 M 81,0 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,27x
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,89x
Nbr of Employees 67
Free-Float 85,2%
Managers and Directors
Wyche Thomas Green Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Gibson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
William G. Garvis SVP, Chief Operating & Revenue Officer
Jonathan R. Phillips Lead Independent Director
Judith E. Starkey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.12.82%81
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION26.76%114 249
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.53.31%80 717
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS49.08%29 345
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.4.42%27 195
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-3.55%22 818