    STRM   US86323X1063

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(STRM)
Pennsylvania-Based Health System Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™

02/22/2022 | 08:31am EST
Regional Provider Chooses Automated Coding Analysis for
Inpatient and Outpatient Care to Improve Revenue Performance

Atlanta, GA, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced it has signed a contract with a seven hospital, Epic-EHR based health system in Pennsylvania. The system will use eValuator’s automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance from their inpatient and outpatient services.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services & support to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“As a leading care provider for central and southeastern Pennsylvania, our newest partner plays an important role in supporting the region, and we’re proud they’ve entrusted us to help optimize coding accuracy and financial performance prior to billing,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health Solutions. “With robust analysis and automation, eValuator will help improve their revenue cycle operations for increased compliant revenue capture across the health system.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net.

To Learn More
Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303.887.9625
jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net


