Streamline Health® Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
12/08/2021 | 04:16pm EST
Revenues of $5.5Million; 214% SaaS Revenue Growth; $(4.3) Million Net Loss;$(0.3) MillionAdjusted EBITDA
Atlanta, GA, Dec. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), provider of the eValuator™ Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2021, which ended October 31, 2021.
Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results The following financial results have been prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Fiscal third quarter 2021 financial results represent the consolidation of the Company with Avelead, which was acquired by Streamline during the reporting period. Fiscal third quarter 2020financial results do not reflect results from Avelead’s operations.
Streamline acquired Avelead on August 16, 2021, and the results of Avelead’s operations are included from that date to the end of the fiscal quarter, October 31, 2021.
Total revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $5.5 million, a 109% increase from $2.6 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The increase in revenue was the result of higher revenue from SaaS and professional services as a result of the Avelead acquisition. For the first nine months of fiscal 2021, total revenue was $11.3 million, a 35% increase compared to $8.4 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2020. Recurring revenue comprised 71% and 75% of total revenue for the three- and nine-month periods ended October 31, 2021, respectively, as compared to 75% and 74% for the comparable prior year periods.
The Company is focused on the growth of its SaaS solutions. During the third quarter of 2021, SaaS revenue grew $1.9 million or 214% compared to the third quarter of 2020 and $2.7 million or 103% during the nine months ended October 31, 2021, compared to the first nine months of 2020.
Net loss for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $(4.3) million as compared to a net loss of $(1.1) million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Net loss from continuing operations during the quarter was impacted by approximately $1.9 million of non-routine costs and $0.5 million of other, non-operating expenses. The majority of the non-routine costs and non-operating costs are transaction costs associated with the acquisition of Avelead. The Company’s net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was also impacted by operating cost and amortization cost from the Avelead acquisition.
Net loss for the nine months ended October 31, 2021 was $(6.5) million, as compared to net income of $1.5 million for the same period of 2020. Net loss for the first nine months of 2021 included $0.4 million of income from discontinued operations, as compared to $4.7 million of income from a gain on sale and discontinued operations during the same period of 2020. Income from discontinued operations was offset by a $(6.9) million loss from continuing operations in the first nine months of 2021 compared to a loss from continuing operations of $(3.2) million during the same period of 2020. For the nine months ended October 31, 2021, the Company reported $2.7 million in non-routine costs and a $2.3 million gain from forgiveness of its PPP loan and approximately $0.5 million in other expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was a loss of $(0.3) million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(0.7) million in the third quarter of fiscal 2020. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended October 31, 2021 was a loss of $(1.7) million as compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.7) million during the comparable year-ago period.
Fiscal Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results (Pro Forma) The following financial results are pro forma and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Both fiscal third quarter 2021 and 2020 financial results represent the consolidation of the Company with Avelead as if Avelead’s operations were fully recognized during both comparable periods.
Pro forma, unaudited, consolidated revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was approximately $6.1 million, an increase of 17% compared to approximately $5.2 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. SaaS revenue comprised approximately $3.1 million of this total, up 81% from approximately $1.7 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2020. The pro forma consolidated revenue for the three months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 include $0.6 million and $2.6 million of revenue from Avelead’s pre-acquisition operations, respectively.
Pro forma, unaudited, consolidated revenue for the first nine months of fiscal 2021 was approximately $16.6 million, an increase of 18% compared to approximately $14.1 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2020. SaaS revenue comprised approximately $8.6 million of this total, up 115% from approximately $4.0 million during the first nine months of fiscal 2020. The pro forma consolidated revenue for the nine months ended October 31, 2021 and 2020 include $5.3 million and $5.7 million of revenue from Avelead’s pre-acquisition operations, respectively.
Management Commentary “With the completion of our acquisition of Avelead during the period, we have taken major steps forward to drive more diversified, recurring revenue streams and better position our Company for long term growth,” stated Tee Green, President and Chief Executive Officer, Streamline Health. “Our combined technologies offer a more holistic approach to ensuring hospitals are able to collect 100% of the revenue that they have earned.”
“In the wake of the ongoing pandemic and with new variants still having an impact on healthcare providers, many operators are still experiencing significant disruptions, including suspending elective procedures, which has understandably delayed certain sales cycles. Despite these challenges we continue to grow our sales pipeline, both in terms of average contract values, and number of prospects, which we expect to translate into new sales in a more normalized environment. During the period we also completed the transformation of our eValuator sales team, which we believe will enable us to generate increased interest and acceptance of our technologies on a national footprint. The hospital revenue cycle continues to increase in complexity, and we see this challenge as a great opportunity to make the middle of the revenue cycle more accurate, timely, and efficient.”
Highlights from the third quarter ended October 31, 2021, included:
Total bookings (total contract value) for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 were $2.1 million;
Revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was $5.5 million;
Pro forma third quarter revenue, assuming the acquisition of Avelead was completed July 31, 2021, totaled approximately $6.1 million;
SaaS revenue grew 116% sequentially and 214% over the prior year period;
Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of fiscal 2021 was a loss of $(0.3) million;
Completed acquisition of Avelead, a recognized leader in providing solutions and services to improve Revenue Integrity for healthcare providers nationwide.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Streamline reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Streamline's management also evaluates and makes operating decisions using various other measures. One such measure is adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure. Streamline's management believes that this measure provides useful supplemental information regarding the performance of Streamline's business operations.
Streamline defines "adjusted EBITDA" as net earnings (loss) plus interest expense, tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense of tangible and intangible assets, stock-based compensation expense, significant non-recurring operating expenses, and transactional related expenses including: gains and losses on debt and equity conversions, associate severances and related restructuring expenses, associate inducements, and professional and advisory fees. A table illustrating this measure is included in this press release.
