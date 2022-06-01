Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STRM   US86323X1063

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(STRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/31 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.240 USD   -1.59%
08:31aStreamline Health® To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Performance and Provide Corporate Update
GL
05/25Avelead Signs RevID Agreement with MEDITECH-Based Facility
GL
05/20Lake Street Initiates Streamline Health Solutions at Buy, Sets $3 Price Target
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Streamline Health® To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Performance and Provide Corporate Update

06/01/2022 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Atlanta, GA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2022 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET to review results and provide a corporate update. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-407-8291.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13730219. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

About Streamline
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net.

Company Contact

Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303-887-9625
jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net


All news about STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.
08:31aStreamline Health® To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Performance and Provide Corpo..
GL
05/25Avelead Signs RevID Agreement with MEDITECH-Based Facility
GL
05/20Lake Street Initiates Streamline Health Solutions at Buy, Sets $3 Price Target
MT
05/03Avelead Secures New RevID™ Contract with Michigan-Based Health Care System
GL
04/28STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
04/28TRANSCRIPT : Streamline Health Solutions, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Apr 28, 2022
CI
04/27STREAMLINE HEALTH : reg; Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Result..
PU
04/27Streamline Health Solutions Fiscal Q4 Loss Narrows as Revenue Doubles
MT
04/27Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and F..
CI
04/27Streamline Health® Reports Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 21,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -9,79 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -6,05x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 58,4 M 58,4 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,69x
Capi. / Sales 2024 2,35x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 81,3%
Chart STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,24 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 142%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wyche Thomas Green Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas J. Gibson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jonathan R. Phillips Lead Independent Director
Judith E. Starkey Independent Director
Kenan H. Lucas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.-16.78%58
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.21%126 869
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-18.11%62 170
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-21.48%22 871
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY32.47%19 952
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-0.88%17 806