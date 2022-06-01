Streamline Health® To Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Performance and Provide Corporate Update

Atlanta, GA, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended April 30, 2022 on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 after the close of the financial markets.



The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET to review results and provide a corporate update. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-407-8291.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, June 16, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13730219. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

