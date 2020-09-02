Log in
STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(STRM)
Streamline Health® To Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Performance on September 9, 2020

09/02/2020 | 08:16am EDT

﻿ATLANTA, GA, Sept. 02, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRM), provider of the eValuator Revenue Integrity Program to help healthcare providers proactively address revenue leakage and compliance exposure, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial performance for the period that ended July 31, 2020, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 after the close of the financial markets. 

The Company will conduct a conference call to review the results on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 9:00 AM ET. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-269-7756.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, September 17, 2020 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 13708474. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline Health website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a leader in pre-bill revenue integrity solutions for healthcare providers. Our eValuator Revenue Integrity Program includes integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue across the enterprise. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare - for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient. For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net.

Company Contact:

Randy Salisbury
SVP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer
(404) 229-4242
randy.salisbury@streamlinehealth.net

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
