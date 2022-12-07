Advanced search
STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(STRM)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-07 pm EST
1.910 USD   -2.05%
Streamline Health® To Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Performance and Provide Corporate Update
06:20aNorth American Morning Briefing: Stocks to -2-
Streamline Health Solutions Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
Streamline Health® To Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Performance and Provide Corporate Update

12/07/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Atlanta, GA, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (“Streamline” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, today announced that it will release its financial results for the three months ended October 31, 2022 on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 after the close of the financial markets.

The Company will conduct a conference call on Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 9:00 AM ET to review results and provide a corporate update. Interested parties can access the call by joining the live webcast: click here to register. You can also join by phone by dialing 877-407-8291.

A replay of the conference call will be available from Thursday, December 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET to Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET by dialing 877-660-6853 or 201-612-7415 with conference ID 1374705. An online replay of the presentation will also be available for six months following the presentation in the Investor Relations section of the Streamline website, www.streamlinehealth.net.

About Streamline

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net.

Company Contact

Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303-887-9625
jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23,2 M - -
Net income 2023 -11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,13x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 104 M 104 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,50x
Capi. / Sales 2024 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 72,6%
Managers and Directors
Wyche Thomas Green Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ben Stilwill Senior Vice President-Customer Success
Thomas J. Gibson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jonathan R. Phillips Director
Judith E. Starkey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.30.87%104
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-1.11%132 960
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-7.90%66 896
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-24.77%20 746
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY32.09%20 367
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED-13.90%16 966