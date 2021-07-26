Streamline Health : Why a ‘penny wise, pound foolish' approach to revenue cycle management doesn't work

Note two distinctions in the above; first, by optimizing revenue integrity, not just revenue recovery, you'll deliver greater overall value to your organization by reducing compliance exposure now while better preparing for the transition to value-based payments models via more accurate quality measures.

Second, consider the impact on current coding operations. Is the solution designed to provide actionable feedback on coding accuracy? Can it aggregate analysis in ways that drive operational decisions, such as coder development planning? Can it help you clearly understand the impact and ROI of your audit program, whether in-house or outsourced?

Lastly, consider how the solution fits into your long-term plans. Does your team gain access to the technology and learn how to generate their own insights? Can they leverage the solution equally across multiple service lines? Multiple facilities? As mergers and acquisitions become more prevalent, this becomes mission critical for long-term success, so investing in a comprehensive solution yields even more benefits going forward.