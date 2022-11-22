Advanced search
    STRM   US86323X1063

STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.

(STRM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-22 pm EST
1.840 USD   +3.37%
04:31pWest Coast Academic Medical Center Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™
GL
11/21Lake Street Assumes Streamline Health Solutions at Buy With $3 Price Target
MT
11/21Large Provider Network Adds Streamline Health®'s RevID™ Solution
GL
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

West Coast Academic Medical Center Signs New Contract for Streamline Health® eValuator™

11/22/2022 | 04:31pm EST
Chooses Automated Pre-Bill Coding Analysis to
Improve Financial Performance

Atlanta, GA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM), a leading provider of solutions that enable healthcare providers to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance, announced today it has signed a contract with a 630-bed, Epic-EHR based academic medical center in California. The organization will use eValuator’s automated pre- and post-bill coding analysis technology to help improve revenue integrity and financial performance.

Streamline Health is leading an industry movement to enable every hospital in the country to use pre-bill technology to improve financial performance. With eValuator, providers are identifying and addressing coding issues before they contribute to revenue leakage, denied claims and non-compliance exposure. The company combines this new technology with expert auditing services & support to deliver a complete Revenue Integrity Program to its clients. The eValuator program helps users optimize coding and documentation accuracy for every patient encounter prior to billing, substantially improving current financial performance while also assisting in the transition to new payment models.

“We are pleased to partner with another academic medical center to help ensure revenue integrity prior to billing,” stated Ben Stilwill, President, Streamline Health. “Using pre-bill automation to assess coding accuracy and prioritize potential issues will enable their staff to focus on the areas requiring their expertise, allowing for maximum impact in terms of compliant financial performance.”

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: STRM) enables healthcare organizations to proactively address revenue leakage and improve financial performance. We deliver integrated solutions, technology-enabled services and analytics that drive compliant revenue leading to improved financial performance across the enterprise. For more information, visit www.streamlinehealth.net

To Learn More

Media
David Kosloski
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
651.308.1395
david.kosloski@streamlinehealth.net

Investors
Jacob Goldberger
Director, Investor Relations and FP&A
303.887.9625
jacob.goldberger@streamlinehealth.net


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 23,2 M - -
Net income 2023 -11,7 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 -7,42x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 95,3 M 95,3 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 4,11x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,67x
Nbr of Employees 134
Free-Float 73,2%
Technical analysis trends STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,78 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 68,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wyche Thomas Green Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ben Stilwill Senior Vice President-Customer Success
Thomas J. Gibson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Jonathan R. Phillips Director
Judith E. Starkey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
STREAMLINE HEALTH SOLUTIONS, INC.19.46%95
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-5.63%128 624
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-10.87%64 739
DR. SULAIMAN AL HABIB MEDICAL SERVICES GROUP COMPANY36.56%21 325
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-26.74%20 899
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-15.32%16 685