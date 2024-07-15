Paris, 15 July 2024

PRESS RELEASE

This growth (€1.4m) is mainly due to the many new projects validated at the end of 2023 and started up or deployed in the first half of 2024, mainly in France, Europe and the Middle East. Some of these projects reflect the Group's strategy of diversifying into the private market, compared with previous periods when growth was driven mainly by the public safety market. Revenues from the partnership with Airbus Public Safety and Security (formerly SLC) rose slightly following the renegotiation of the contract at the end of 2023, covering the period 2024-2026. Lastly, revenues from the STORM project remained stable in the first half of 2024 compared with the first half of 2023, since they mainly comprise recurring support and maintenance costs.

By nature, revenues from the "platforms" business of €7m at 30 June 2024 consist of:

License revenues (€3.9m) up €1m

Services revenues (€2.1m), up €0.1m

Maintenance revenues (€1m) up €0.3m

Growth in license revenues was driven by the many projects deployed in the first half of 2024, demonstrating the Group's ability to diversify its revenue streams, by offering its technology beyond the public safety sector, where its team on mission solution is already recognized and proven.

Revenues from services remained stable over the period, with the majority coming from the ongoing partnership with Airbus PSS (formerly SLC). Lastly, the increase in Maintenance revenues stems from the STORM project (a multi-year support contract signed in May 2022) and from the regular production launches of new operational platforms, in line with the various projects undertaken. While revenues from services are by nature non-recurring, those from maintenance are, and will therefore continue to rise over the coming months, driven both by the various new operational deployments and by the level of license revenues seen over the last few half-years.

Legacy business down to €2.3m: the legacy business (solutions for telecoms operators), which requires little or no capital investment, accounted for 25% of half-year revenues, compared with 34% in the first half of 2023. License sales, which are non-recurring by nature, fell by €0.9m over the period (base effect linked to a new contract won in North America in the first half of 2023) to €0.1m at 30 June 2024. Recurring maintenance revenues remained stable at €1.7m, while revenues from legacy services (€0.5m) rose by €0.3m, mainly as a result of platform upgrades carried out during the first half of 2024 for the Group's longstanding customers.