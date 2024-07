StreamWIDE specializes in publishing software used to supply value-added and new-generation telephone services to fixed and mobile telecom operators. Basing its products on a patented technology, the group offers solutions for unified and convergent e-mail, prepaid account taxation and management, vocal server and interactive video creation, personalized ring tone delivery, etc. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of licenses (41.5%); - services (32%); - maintenance services (26.5%). Products and services are marketed through direct sales and distributors. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (80%), Europe (8.5%), the Americas (9.3%), Africa (0.9%), Asia/Pacific (0.8%) and the Middle East (0.5%).

Sector Software